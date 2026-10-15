Oatey Co. Promotes Chris Heath To Vice President, U.S. Distribution

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CLEVELAND, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oatey Co., a leading manufacturer in the plumbing industry since 1916, today announced that Chris Heath has been promoted to Vice President, U.S. Distribution.

Heath joined Oatey in 2023 and has since made a significant impact across the company's U.S. distribution operations. Through a strong focus on operational excellence, technology and data-driven decision-making, he has helped strengthen performance and drive greater consistency across Oatey's distribution network.

In his new role, Heath will lead the strategy and long-term direction of Oatey's U.S. distribution network. He will continue to oversee distribution across all U.S. facilities, partnering with site leaders to strengthen operations, advance the use of technology and automation, and ensure the company's distribution capabilities continue to support exceptional customer service and long-term growth.

“Our distribution teams play a critical role in delivering for our customers every day, and I'm proud of the progress we've made together,” said Heath.“I look forward to continuing to strengthen our network, invest in our people and processes, and identify new ways to use technology and data to improve performance and support Oatey's long-term growth.”

“Chris has brought strong leadership, accountability and operational discipline to our U.S. distribution organization,” said Ron Carlson, Senior Vice President, U.S. Operations at Oatey.“He has helped drive meaningful improvements across our network while building a strong foundation for the future. In this expanded role, Chris will continue advancing our distribution capabilities and helping ensure we are positioned to serve our customers with excellence.”

ABOUT OATEY CO.

Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, with a commitment to delivering quality, building trust and improving lives. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply thousands of products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world.

Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, China and Europe. For more information, visit , call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

CONTACT:

Amanda Keiber

Sr. Director, Marketing Communications | Oatey Co.

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