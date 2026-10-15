Aisa Completes Seed Extension Round With Tether As Strategic Investor

Total funding exceeds US$9 million as AIsa builds the Trusted Resource and Transaction Network for Enterprise AI Agents

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIsa today announced the completion of its Seed Extension Round, with Tether and HIVEN joining as strategic investors. The round brings AIsa's total funding to more than US$9 million. The two new investors join Alibaba, Tribe Capital, Sumitomo Corporation, Draper Associates, Saison Capital and other existing backers.

The milestone marks the next phase of AIsa's focus on enterprise AI deployment: helping agents access trusted external resources and execute authorized transactions within enterprise-defined controls.

To operate effectively in production, enterprise AI agents need access to real-time information, specialized models, APIs and business tools. Enterprises also need visibility into data sources, resource permissions, spending and transactions. Fragmented providers, integrations and billing systems make these requirements difficult to manage at scale.

AIsa addresses these challenges by bringing resource discovery, access and transactions into one governed, usage-based network. Through a unified programmable interface, enterprise agents can access external data, AI search, models, APIs, software tools and industry services, while maintaining compatibility with existing agent platforms and enterprise systems.

The platform combines a resource gateway with transaction infrastructure supporting usage metering, billing and settlement. Enterprise controls include permissions, budgets, spending limits, approval workflows and audit trails. AIsa also incorporates source provenance, freshness and quality signals to help agents access reliable information and make informed decisions.

Stablecoins are emerging as a natural settlement layer for the agent economy. An enterprise research agent may purchase thousands of microservices at just US$0.001 per API call, while an Shopify merchant agent may pay suppliers in Vietnam, developers in Brazil or creators in Kenya. From machine-to-machine micropayments to global commerce, stablecoins offer an efficient, programmable payment solution for AI agents.

“Enterprise AI agents need trusted information, useful tools and a governed way to transact,” said Jordan Liu, Founder and CEO of AIsa.“Our vision is to build the infrastructure that enables agents to discover, access and pay for resources globally, while giving enterprises full control over permissions, spending and transactions. We are excited to welcome Tether and HIVEN as strategic investors as we accelerate the transition from AI assistants to autonomous, production-ready agents.”

AIsa has also initiated strategic pilot programs with several leading enterprises, exploring applications across financial intelligence, market research, supply-chain management and commerce. These collaborations aim to bring trusted resource access and programmable transactions into real-world enterprise AI workflows.

Looking ahead, AIsa will continue expanding its global resource network, strengthening enterprise governance and scaling its transaction infrastructure. The company aims to become a foundational infrastructure layer for the emerging agent economy, enabling AI agents to securely access resources and transact across industries and borders.

About AIsa

AIsa is building the Trusted Resource and Transaction Network for Enterprise AI Agents. Its infrastructure connects enterprise agents to external data, AI search, models, APIs, software tools and industry services, combining governed access with usage metering, billing and settlement.

Headquartered in San Francisco, AIsa is backed by Alibaba, Tether, Tribe Capital, Sumitomo Corporation, HIVEN, Draper Associates, Saison Capital and other investors.

Learn more at aisa.one.

Media Contact:

Press Team, AIsa

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