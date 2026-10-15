Directed Offering Of Shares Of Eften Real Estate Fund AS
Based on this resolution, the fund will conduct a directed share issue and raise a total of 0.52 million euros, from Lithuania. The share price was set as the 60-day average closing price of the fund's share on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange preceding the Supervisory Board resolution, i.e. 19.59 euros per share.
A total of 26,797 new shares will be issued based on the Supervisory Board resolution, each with a nominal value of 10 euros per share, resulting in a new share capital of 117,491,060 euros.
The fund plans to use the proceeds from the share issue to finance further investment activities in accordance with the fund's investment strategy.
Viljar Arakas
Member of the Management Board
Phone 655 9515
Email:...
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