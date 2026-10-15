The Industry Impact Summit Calls On Senior Leaders To Define What Comes Next For Sustainability

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York - October 15 2026: Sustainability LIVE, a BizClik media event and one of four co-located events at the Industry Impact Summit 2027, is inviting senior leaders across sustainability, Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), net zero and related sectors to apply to join its speaker line-up.

Taking place in New York on 20–21 April 2027, the Industry Impact Summit will bring together thousands of senior executives and industry decision-makers from across North America and beyond for two days of networking, knowledge sharing and discussions shaping the future of industry.

Alongside Procurement LIVE, Supply Chain LIVE and Manufacturing LIVE, Sustainability LIVE offers speakers a platform to share their expertise, showcase innovative strategies and engage with influential stakeholders driving sustainable business transformation.

A Platform for Industry-Leading Dialogue

The summit will host keynotes, panels and fireside chats exploring the biggest challenges and opportunities in sustainability, net zero and ESG. Previous editions have featured speakers from General Motors, HP, UPS, Dell Technologies, GE Vernova and WWF, alongside leaders from across the procurement, supply chain and manufacturing communities, with many highlighting the event's ability to foster collaboration and meaningful exchange.

Samir Ahmed, Vice President, Business Assurance - Europe, Middle East and Africa at Intertek, says: "It is a pleasure to participate in Sustainability LIVE: The Net Zero Summit, joining the circularity and recycling panel and delivering a keynote on supply chain assurance. It is great to engage with fellow speakers and sustainability leaders, exchanging ideas on the future of sustainability, supply chain resilience and digital transformation. The event provided a strong platform for meaningful dialogue and collaboration. I look forward to the next one."

Driving Real-World Impact and Innovation

The co-located format enables sustainability leaders to connect with peers across procurement, supply chain and manufacturing sectors, facilitating cross-functional collaboration on critical environmental challenges. This integration reflects the interconnected nature of modern sustainability strategies and the need for coordinated action across business functions.

Peter Egan, Head of Sustainability and Innovation (Defence) at VINCI Facilities, says: "It is a real privilege to keynote at Sustainability Live and come away fueled by brilliant conversations and a shared drive to deliver resilient, meaningful sustainability solutions."

Senior leaders interested in speaking at Sustainability LIVE New York 2027 can apply using the form here.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI, and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars, and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement.

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About Sustainability Magazine

Sustainability Magazine connects the leading sustainability executives of the world's largest brands. Our platform serves as a digital hub for connecting industry leaders, covering a wide range of services including media and advertising, events, research reports, demand generation, information, and data services. With our comprehensive approach, we strive to provide timely and valuable insights into sustainable practices, fostering innovation and collaboration within the sustainability community. Join us today and shape a sustainable future for generations to come.

About Sustainability LIVE

Sustainability LIVE is a global hybrid event series that brings together leaders, innovators, and changemakers who are driving progress in sustainability. Through a mix of keynotes, fireside chats, panels, and hands-on workshops, the event explores the ideas, strategies, and solutions that are shaping a more sustainable future. From climate action and ESG to green finance, supply chain responsibility, and the circular economy, each edition is a chance to learn from real-world examples, connect with peers, and be part of meaningful conversations. Whether attending in person or online, Sustainability LIVE gives you the space to share, discover, and get inspired to make a difference.

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