YSS INVESTOR ALERT: York Space Systems Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action Lawsuit Before October 30, 2026 Deadline - RGRD Law

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the York Space class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

You can also contact attorneys Ken Dolitsky or Michael Albert of Robbins Geller by calling 800/851-7783 or via e-mail at ....

CASE ALLEGATIONS: York Space operates as a space and defense provider that primarily sells satellites and satellite-related services. According to the complaint, for fiscal 2025, 96% of York Space's revenue was derived from projects contracted by the U.S. Federal Government under the Pentagon's Space Development Agency (“SDA”). The complaint alleges that in its January 2026 IPO, York Space sold approximately 18.5 million shares of common stock at a price of $34.00 per share.

The York Space class action lawsuit alleges that in the IPO's offering documents and throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) York Space's onboard mission and payload software was not fully functional before satellites were launched; (ii) this ongoing trend presented a risk to York Space's contracts with the SDA; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about York Space's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

The York Space class action lawsuit further alleges that on May 11, 2026, at approximately 10 a.m. EST, Wolfpack Research published a short report entitled“YSS: Lost In Space – The Pentagon Just Killed 96% of York's Revenue.” The report allegedly cited multiple former software engineers who stated that York Space“sent satellites into space without even knowing if the software was fit to accomplish its basic mission,” and allegedly raised suspicions that the Pentagon's decision to eliminate the Tranche 3 funding was“rooted in severe disappointment in York.”

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired York Space common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the IPO's offering documents and/or securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the York Space class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the York Space investor class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the York Space shareholder class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the York Space class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder rights litigation. Our Firm ranked #1 on the most recent ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report, recovering more than $916 million for investors in 2025. This marks our fourth #1 ranking in the past five years. And in those five years alone, Robbins Geller recovered $8.4 billion for investors – $3.4 billion more than any other law firm. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the world, and the Firm's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.