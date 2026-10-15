MOJO Family Of Brands Names Matt White Chief Financial Officer

Matt White - Chief Financial Officer, MOJO Family of Brands

ALCOA, TN, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MOJO Family of Brands (MOJO), a leading car wash group with more than 150 car washes across 20 regional brands, is pleased to share the appointment of Matt White as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Matt brings more than 27 years of finance and operations leadership across multi-unit businesses, including experience in the dental services, transportation, restaurant and retail industries.In his role, Matt will oversee MOJO's financial planning, reporting, cash management and strategic initiatives. The appointment reflects the company's accelerating growth trajectory and its commitment to building a leadership team equipped to scale.“Matt is joining MOJO at a pivotal time in our company's history,” said Terry Emerson, CEO of MOJO Family of Brands.“He brings deep expertise and a shared commitment to our vision; his experience and perspective will be instrumental as we continue to accelerate our growth and position the company for long-term success.”Before joining MOJO, Matt served as CFO of Great Expressions Dental Centers and Absolute Dental Group. He was also a division CFO and interim division COO roles at National Express. Earlier in his career, he held finance leadership positions at Domino's, Lands' End, Amway, and Best Buy, after beginning his career at Ford Motor Company.Across these roles, Matt has led financial planning, reporting, cash management, and strategic initiatives for complex organizations. He has worked closely with operators, executive teams, boards, lenders, and private equity sponsors to strengthen performance, evaluate opportunities, and support growth. His experience includes improving financial visibility across locations, managing costs, supporting acquisitions and other major transactions, and building processes that help businesses scale.“I'm very excited about joining the MOJO team and the future of the company,” said Matt.“Having the opportunity to partner with unbelievable operators and a company of teammates who are truly passionate about what they do and the brand they represent each and every day is just one of the many things I am looking forward to as I step into this leadership role.”Matt is also known for developing people, having coached team members, built finance organizations and helped colleagues grow into leadership roles. He holds an MBA from the University of Virginia's Darden School of Business.About MOJO Family of BrandsMOJO Car Wash is the family of brands behind more than 150 car washes across 20 regional brands. Built by car people, for car people, MOJO is committed to delivering a wash experience that is fast, friendly, and fun, with a focus on outstanding customer service and clean, shiny vehicles every time. For more information, visit mojocarwash. To find a wash near you, visit managemycarwash.

Jamie Levin

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MOJO Family of Brands Names Matt White Chief Financial Officer News Provided By JLevin Communications October 15, 2026, 16:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies



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