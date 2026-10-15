Safeway Moving Launches Free Moving Cost Calculator Built On Real Pricing Data

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Veteran-owned interstate carrier's free tool estimates moves by cubic feet and distance, counts hidden DIY costs, and converts to a flat-rate binding quote.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Safeway Moving, a veteran-owned interstate moving carrier serving all 48 contiguous states, today announced the launch of an upgraded moving cost calculator that gives families a realistic price for a long-distance move before they ever speak to a salesperson. The free tool prices moves by cubic feet and distance, the same way a professional interstate estimate is built, and requires no email address to see results.Most online moving estimators ask for contact details up front and return a broad range designed to start a sales call. Safeway Moving built its calculator the other way around. Users enter where they are moving from and to, select their home size, and see a cost breakdown right away. Pricing is drawn from Safeway Moving's own booked-job data rather than national averages, so the estimate reflects what interstate moves actually cost in 2026.Home sizes are matched to realistic volume ranges, from studio apartments up to homes with four or more bedrooms, so users are not left guessing how much space their belongings will take on a truck. Volume, more than distance alone, is what drives the price of a long-distance move, and the calculator makes that relationship clear from the first step.The calculator also accounts for the expenses people tend to miss when comparing a professional move to doing it themselves. It factors in one-way truck rental at real corridor rates rather than advertised day rates, along with fuel, tolls, hotel stays, getting a second vehicle to the new home, and hiring loading help at both ends. It even accounts for the value of the days spent driving. Every assumption, from gas prices to truck mileage, can be adjusted to match the user's own situation, giving a clear side-by-side picture of what a do-it-yourself move really costs.For households moving belongings out of a self-storage unit, the tool lets users add a unit by size and folds that volume into a single estimate. Customers who need to hold items between homes can also use Safeway Moving's storage solutions as part of the same move, keeping everything under one plan and one price.When users are ready, the calculator turns the estimate into a real quote. A Safeway Moving surveyor confirms the inventory on a short video call, and the customer receives a flat-rate, binding price in writing that does not change unless the inventory does. Users can choose the level of service that fits their move, from a shared-lane option to a dedicated truck or full white glove service, and can flag flexible dates to see whether a different moving window would lower the cost. Customers who already have a quote from another mover can attach it as a PDF, and verified competitor quotes may qualify for a discount."People should know what a move costs before they hand over their phone number," said Boris Svirsky, Founder and CEO of Safeway Moving. "Too many families see a low number online and a much higher one on moving day. We built this so the number you see is based on real moves we have done, and the quote you sign is the price you pay. If someone uses the calculator and decides to move themselves, that's fine too. At least they made the decision with real numbers."The launch is part of a broader effort by the company to make long-distance moving prices easier to understand. Unexpected charges after loading remain one of the most common concerns consumers raise about long-distance movers, and a transparent starting point helps customers compare offers on equal terms and recognize quotes that look too good to be true. The calculator is available now on the Safeway Moving website and works on both desktop and mobile devices.Founded by a U.S. Army veteran, Safeway Moving is a licensed interstate moving company headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. In more than 20 years of operation, the company has completed more than 18,000 moves and logged over 9 million miles across all 48 contiguous states, maintaining a 98% customer satisfaction rate. Every move includes furniture disassembly and reassembly, pad wrapping, and barcode inventory tracking of each item from pickup to delivery. Safeway Moving was named the #1 Best National Moving Company and the #1 Best Storage Container Company in Newsweek's Readers' Choice Awards 2026. The company operates under USDOT 3756000 and MC 1335229.

Boris Svirsky

Safeway Moving

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Safeway Moving Launches Free Moving Cost Calculator Built on Real Pricing Data News Provided By Rotate Digital October 15, 2026, 16:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Real Estate & Property Management, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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