Ridge Corporation Welcomes Justin L. Bell As Product Engineering Director

Ridge Corporation

- Bret MossPATASKALA, OH, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ridge Corporation is pleased to welcome Justin Bell as its new Product Engineering Director. Justin brings extensive expertise gained through 22 years of experience in engineering and operations within the trailer and heavy transportation manufacturing industry. His career includes leadership roles with Fruehauf, Strick Trailers, and Kentucky Trailer, where he previously served as Vice President of Operations.At Ridge, Justin will use his leadership, management and engineering background to lead the company's Product Development and Applications Engineering teams for transportation products. He will work closely with OEMs and end users to implement and improve current Ridge products, while also developing new solutions that leverage Ridge's materials, manufacturing processes, and engineering expertise.“We're excited to have Justin join the Ridge team,” said Bret Moss.“His extensive experience in transportation, engineering and manufacturing gives him a great understanding of our customers and the challenges they face. We look forward to putting that experience to work as we continue to improve our products and develop new solutions.”“Having worked with Ridge as a longtime industry partner, I have always admired the company's commitment to innovation and, just as importantly, its people. Ridge consistently delivers practical solutions to challenges in commercial transportation, and its people demonstrate a level of humility and professionalism that sets the standard for others. The opportunity to join this team and help shape what comes next was an easy decision! I am excited to keep collaborating, learning, and creating solutions in an industry that has shaped my career and remains a source of tremendous pride and purpose.” - Justin BellAbout Ridge CorporationRidge Corporation, based in Pataskala, Ohio, is an innovative, engineering-driven manufacturer of polypropylene based unidirectional fiber reinforced composite materials and engineered solutions for the transportation, truck/trailer, final-mile and marine markets. Its product portfolio includes TransCore, SolarX, SolarXVCR, TransCore CC, PolarXand DymondPlyRidge production facilities utilize over 500,000 square feet of manufacturing space to create solutions that help customers build lighter, stronger and more efficient products.For more information, visit Ridgecorp.

Gary Grandominico

Ridge Corporation

+1 614-421-7434

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Ridge Corporation Welcomes Justin L. Bell as Product Engineering Director News Provided By Marcy Design Goup October 15, 2026, 16:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Manufacturing



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