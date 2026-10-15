Neuro Rehab VR Becomes Neuromersive, Reflecting Nearly A Decade Building Smart Therapy From The Clinic Up

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Neuro Rehab VR announced today that it has changed its name to Neuromersive, marking the next phase of the company's growth as a provider of immersive rehabilitation technology. The rebrand reflects the company's expansion beyond its original neuro-focused offering into a broader platform spanning physical, occupational, and neuro therapy, and it comes alongside the rollout of new product capabilities, including CPT workflow support, Smart Therapy Plans, AI-generated documentation, and compliance tools.

The name change applies across the company's website, product branding, sales materials, customer communications, and social channels. Neuromersive's flagship offering, the Smart Therapy Complete Solution, isn't changing in its clinical design or functionality. It's still an immersive tool paired with a companion tablet application that lets therapists watch a patient's experience in real time and adjust exercise difficulty during a session.

"Our name was used to describe where we started, but it doesn't describe where we are anymore," said Veena Somareddy, CEO of Neuromersive. "Our customers aren't just using our technology for neuro rehab. They're using it across their entire therapy programs, from balance and fall risk to functional discharge outcomes. Neuromersive is a name that can grow with them, and with us. What isn't changing is the team our customers work with every day and our commitment to making their outcomes measurably better."

Built Where Rehabilitation Actually Happens

Smart Therapy did not start as a concept built in isolation. The system originated in a neuro outpatient clinic, where the team could work directly with patients and clinicians to see what worked, what did not, and what needed to change. Over nearly a decade, that hands-on experience and continuous clinician feedback shaped a platform designed to fit naturally within treatment workflows, adapt to individual patient needs, and stay intuitive for the clinicians using it every day. Published research supports many of the design principles behind Smart Therapy, but it was years of real-world use in an actual clinic that turned those principles into a practical clinical system.

That origin is part of why the company chose Neuromersive for its new name. As the platform grew from a single outpatient setting into a solution used across skilled nursing facilities, inpatient rehabilitation, VA and DoD facilities, and academic institutions, the name Neuro Rehab VR no longer captured that full story or the breadth of care it now supports.

What's Staying the Same

- The company's FDA registration as a Class 2 Exempt Medical Device

- HIPAA-compliant infrastructure

- The clinical team, leadership, and customer support relationships customers rely on today

- All existing contracts, pricing, and service commitments



About Neuromersive

Neuromersive develops immersive, immersive therapy solutions used by physical, occupational, and neuro therapists across skilled nursing facilities, inpatient rehabilitation facilities, and other care settings. Its Smart Therapy Complete Solution pairs an off-the-shelf VR headset with a therapist-facing tablet application, letting clinicians adjust exercise difficulty in real time to keep each session challenging and achievable for the patient in front of them. Built from nearly a decade of clinical use starting in a neuro outpatient clinic, Neuromersive is registered with the FDA as a Class 2 Exempt Medical Device and is HIPAA compliant.

Brianna Hodge

Neuromersive

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Neuro Rehab VR Becomes Neuromersive, Reflecting Nearly a Decade Building Smart Therapy From the Clinic Up News Provided By Neuromersive October 15, 2026, 16:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Science, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology



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