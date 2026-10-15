Arts Garage Introduces Golden Ticket, Guarantees Two Premium Seats At Every Show For 12 Months

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Arts Garage Golden Ticket

$15,000 yearly membership reserves prime table seating with no blackout dates

- Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO of Arts GarageDELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Arts Garage, a nonprofit multidisciplinary visual and performing arts center in downtown Delray Beach, is inviting music and theatre lovers to claim a Golden Ticket, a 12-month membership that holds two reserved premium seats for each and every performance. Memberships begin on the date of purchase, so members can join at any time.The membership costs $15,000, and a portion may be tax-deductible because Arts Garage is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Golden Ticket members receive:-Reserved seats: Two premium seats held at every show throughout the membership year at tables 12, 13 or 14, depending on availability-Reservation window: Seats held until 10 days before each performance, after which unclaimed seats are released to the public-No blackout dates: Access to every performance for the full 12 months of the membership-Recognition: Member names featured on-site, in the program and in the Arts Garage monthly newsletterThe Golden Ticket is a rolling membership, running 12 months from the date of purchase. Unused tickets do not carry over once the membership ends.“Some of our most loyal patrons are here for nearly every show, and the Golden Ticket is our way of saying there's always a table waiting for you. Every membership also helps keep live music, theatre and arts education thriving right here in Delray Beach,” said Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO of Arts Garage.Golden Tickets are available online at artsgarage/golden-ticket or by calling the box office at 561-450-6357. Box office hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and during performances. Arts Garage is located at 94 NE Second Ave., Delray Beach, FL 33444.About Arts GarageArts Garage is a Visual & Performing Arts Center in Downtown Delray Beach, Florida that delivers innovative, diverse, and accessible arts experiences to the South Florida community. From Grammy Award-winning musicians to renowned regional talent, Arts Garage showcases performers representing a wide variety of cultures. The Marshall Family Foundation Gallery at Arts Garage features exhibitions by emerging visual artists from South Florida and provides educational programs for adults and children to grow their talents and knowledge of the arts. Located at 94 NE 2nd Avenue in Delray Beach's Pineapple Grove Arts District (33444), Arts Garage is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supported in part by the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County and the City of Delray Beach. For more information, call 561-450-6357 or visit artsgarage.

Melissa Perlman

BlueIvy Communications

+1 561-310-9921

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Arts Garage Introduces Golden Ticket, Guarantees Two Premium Seats at Every Show For 12 Months News Provided By BlueIvy Communications October 15, 2026, 16:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies



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