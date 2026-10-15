Rajasthan: Four More Doctors Arrested In Fake FMGE Certificate Case

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 15 (IANS) The Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG) has arrested four more doctors who allegedly used forged Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) certificates to secure medical internships and apply for registration with the Rajasthan Medical Council (RMC), despite not having cleared the mandatory examination.

According to investigators, the accused allegedly paid between ₹27 lakh and ₹30 lakh each to obtain the fabricated certificates. Additional Director General of Police (ADG) SOG Vishal Bansal said a case was registered at the SOG police station on February 4, 2026, under provisions relating to fraud, forgery, the use of forged documents, and criminal conspiracy.

The investigation revealed that certain candidates who had completed their MBBS degrees abroad allegedly used counterfeit FMGE certificates to obtain internships at medical colleges in Rajasthan and subsequently apply for professional registration.

The FMGE screening test is conducted by the National Board of Examinations (NBE). The four accused have been identified as Bharat Bhushan Sharma (26), Saurav Sharma (29), Himanshu Sharma (26), and Shivam Chaudhary (28). According to the SOG, Bharat Bhushan completed his MBBS in Kyrgyzstan, Saurav and Himanshu studied in Russia, and Shivam obtained his medical degree in Kazakhstan.

Investigators allege that Bharat Bhushan paid Rs 30 lakh for a forged certificate and completed his internship at Government Medical College, Dausa.

Saurav Sharma allegedly paid Rs 27 lakh and completed his internship at Dholpur Medical College, while Himanshu Sharma reportedly paid the same amount and interned at Mahatma Gandhi Medical College, Jaipur.

Shivam Chaudhary allegedly paid Rs 30 lakh for a fabricated certificate and completed his internship at Alwar Medical College. All four subsequently applied for registration with the Rajasthan Medical Council.

The SOG has also stated that Saurav Sharma and Himanshu Sharma are relatives. The investigation has identified more than 100 individuals who pursued MBBS degrees abroad and are suspected of involvement in the alleged certificate fraud.

According to the SOG, a total of 33 people have been arrested in connection with the case so far, including the four latest arrests.

Those previously arrested include former RMC Registrar Dr. Rajesh Sharma, Upper Division Clerk (UDC) Akhilesh Mathur, Lower Division Clerk (LDC) Farhan Hasan, alleged key accused Manaram Mali, several middlemen, and doctors who obtained their medical degrees abroad.

Investigators allege that Manaram Mali and his associates, including Shubham Gurjar and Indraraj Gurjar, charged candidates between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 30 lakh to arrange forged certificates and facilitate subsequent registration with the RMC.

Shubham Gurjar has reportedly already been arrested in connection with the case involving Bharat Bhushan. The investigation is continuing to identify other individuals allegedly involved in the racket and establish the extent of the fraudulent registrations.