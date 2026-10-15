Gujarat To Publish Final Voter List On Jan 4 Advance Enrolment Opens For 2027 Voters

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Oct 15 (IANS) The final electoral roll for Gujarat will be published on January 4, 2027, following a Special Summary Revision (SSR) beginning next month, with the Election Commission of India (ECI) also accepting advance applications from eligible voters who will turn 18 during the first three quarters of 2027.

The ECI has announced the revision programme with January 1, 2027, as the qualifying date under Section 21 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950. The exercise will cover 17 states and Union Territories, including Gujarat.

The draft electoral roll will be published on November 12, while eligible citizens will be able to submit claims and objections from November 12 to December 11.

The last date for disposing of claims and objections is December 28, and the final electoral roll will be published on January 4, 2027.

The rationalisation and reorganisation of polling stations must be completed by November 2, according to the schedule announced by the ECI. The revision aims to include all eligible citizens who attain the age of 18 on January 1, 2027.

Advance applications will also be accepted from those who will become eligible on the subsequent qualifying dates of April 1, July 1 and October 1, 2027.

The programme will cover Gujarat, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

The ECI has said a separate schedule will be announced for states and Union Territories where the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process is nearing completion or is currently underway.

Separate arrangements will also be announced for Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, taking into account the upcoming weather conditions.

The Chief Electoral Officer of Gujarat has urged all eligible citizens, particularly young people registering as voters for the first time, to enrol their names or seek corrections in the electoral rolls within the prescribed period.

The revision is intended to ensure that eligible citizens are included in the electoral roll and that existing entries can be corrected through the claims and objections process before the final list is published.