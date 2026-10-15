Jodhpur: Rescue Operation Underway To Save 9-Year-Old Boy Trapped In 1,050-Foot Borewell

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 15 (IANS) A massive rescue operation is underway to save nine-year-old Bhomaram, who fell into a borewell at Puniyon Ki Dhani in Nosar village, under Lohawat in Rajasthan's Phalodi district, on Thursday.

The child is reportedly trapped at a depth of approximately 640 feet inside the nearly 1,050-foot-deep borewell. Despite continuous efforts, the rescue teams have not yet succeeded in bringing him out.

Signs of movement detected through a camera have raised hopes among rescuers and family members. Efforts are also underway to supply oxygen to the trapped child. Police, administrative officials, and rescue teams are working continuously at the site to ensure the boy's safe recovery.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma are closely monitoring the situation.

Range IG Satyendra Singh and Divisional Commissioner K.L. Swami are receiving regular updates, while District Collector Ankit Singh and Superintendent of Police Aditya Kakde are present at the site with their respective teams. Phalodi ASP Brijraj Singh is also stationed at the location with his team. Former MLA Kisanaram Bishnoi and BJP leader Bhagirath Bishnoi have taken stock of the situation.

Former MLA Kisanaram Bishnoi has stressed the need for strict enforcement of safety regulations to prevent similar borewell accidents in the future. According to preliminary reports, the incident occurred when a tubewell in a field belonging to the boy's father, Pancharam Bhil, developed a fault and a drilling machine was brought in for repairs.

The boy was near the machine while his father was working at the site when he suddenly fell into the borewell. The incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Nosar Gram Panchayat in the Lohawat Panchayat Samiti area.

Following the accident, villagers rushed to the site, and the Matoda police and administrative teams were informed. Officials subsequently launched a rescue operation to bring the child out safely.

A camera was lowered into the borewell to assess the boy's condition, and movement was reportedly detected, raising hopes of his survival.

Rescue personnel are continuing their efforts while attempting to maintain an oxygen supply to the child.

The incident has left the boy's family devastated. Bhomaram is reportedly the only son of his parents, and the family has been inconsolable since learning of the accident. A large number of villagers have gathered near the site, anxiously awaiting updates and praying for his safe rescue.

The rescue operation remains underway, with police, administrative officials, and rescue personnel working continuously to bring the child out safely.