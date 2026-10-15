Manipur Violence Caused Rs 1,200 Crore GST Revenue Loss, Says CM

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Oct 15 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh said on Thursday that the ethnic violence that erupted on May 3, 2023, had severely affected the state's economy, resulting in an estimated revenue loss of around Rs 1,200 crore in Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections between 2023 and 2026.

Addressing the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' at the Tadubi local ground in the Naga-dominated Senapati district, the Chief Minister added that the prolonged unrest had adversely affected economic activities and government revenue.

He lauded the people of Maram, Tadubi and Mao in Senapati district for their cooperation in restoring the free movement of passenger buses and other vehicles along the National Highway connecting Imphal to Guwahati via Dimapur in Nagaland.

He added that the resumption of free movement along the highway had boosted the state's economy and improved connectivity between different parts of the region.

The Chief Minister also said that bandhs and blockades had adversely affected daily-wage earners and students across the state.

He emphasised that differences among communities could be resolved through dialogue and mutual understanding.

Khemchand Singh said that the 36 different communities residing in Manipur had cooperated with the kings of the state during the Manipuri-Burmese War, collectively resisting and successfully driving away the Burmese Army to safeguard the state.

He added that all communities must work together towards achieving a common goal for the state's progress and development.

Speaking about developmental initiatives, the Chief Minister said that the state government had earmarked an estimated Rs 10 crore in the budget for each Assembly constituency for the construction of Inter-Village Roads (IVRs).

He also added that, with a view to ensuring equitable development across the hill districts, a medical college had been established in Churachandpur district during the previous government's tenure, and another medical college would now be established in Senapati district.

The Chief Minister expressed concern that members of the Meitei, Naga and Kuki communities were increasingly reluctant to identify themselves as Manipuris.

He said that, for the state to move forward on the path of peace and reconciliation, people must first identify themselves as Indians and, secondly, as Manipuris.

Citing Singapore as an example of collective efforts towards development, Khemchand Singh said that the country was home to four different communities that worked together towards the common goal of national development and had succeeded in achieving significant progress.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of transforming the country, the Chief Minister added that India had been the world's 11th-largest economy before PM Modi assumed office as the Prime Minister.

He added that India had since become the world's fourth-largest economy, attributing the country's progress to the Prime Minister's leadership.

He also said that the vision of "Viksit Bharat 2047" aimed to build a strong and developed India by the time the country completed 100 years of independence.

The Chief Minister added that the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan was being organised across the country to mark 25 years of Prime Minister Modi's public service and carry forward the spirit of public service and good governance.

Speaking at the programme, A. Kapani, former Chairman of the Senapati Autonomous District Council (ADC), appreciated the district administration for providing a platform to participate in the celebration marking 25 years of PM Modi's public service to the nation.

He said that the Tadubi Assembly constituency had faced numerous difficulties in the absence of an elected representative.

However, under the guidance of the Chief Minister, government policies and benefits were now reaching the people of the constituency.

Kapani also appreciated the Chief Minister's initiative in facilitating the free movement of vehicles along National Highway-2.

During the programme, the Chief Minister distributed benefits under various government schemes to eligible beneficiaries from the district.