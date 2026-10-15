MP Govt Issues Order On Gender Transition Request Of Woman Constable

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Oct 15 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government has issued an order in the case of a serving woman police constable who sought gender transition, following medical assessments and recommendations from the police department, an official statement said on Thursday.

The development came after Chief Minister Mohan Yadav directed the Home Department to complete the necessary formalities for granting permission in the case at the earliest.

Further action in accordance with the rules is now being taken by the Police Headquarters, the statement said.

“Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had directed the Home Department to complete the necessary action at the earliest regarding the process of granting permission in the case,” the statement said.

The constable had submitted an application seeking gender transition. A notification related to the case was published in the Gazette of India, and a notarised affidavit was also submitted.

As part of the examination process, a medical assessment was conducted at Gandhi Medical College in Bhopal.

The Professor and Head of the Department of Psychiatry subsequently submitted a medical report, while the District Medical Board also recommended the case.

After examining the relevant documents and medical opinions, the Police Headquarters in Bhopal forwarded the case to the state government along with its recommendation for a decision.

“Following the Chief Minister's directions, the Home Department has issued an order. Further action as per the rules is being taken by the Police Headquarters,” the statement said.

Madhya Pradesh has previously dealt with similar requests from serving police personnel.

In December 2021, the state government reportedly permitted a woman constable posted in Niwari district to undergo gender transition.

Another such case was reported in August 2023, when permission was granted to Deepika Kothari, a woman constable posted in Ratlam district.

The earlier cases involved administrative scrutiny and medical assessments before the government took a decision. The latest statement did not disclose the constable's identity or specify the exact terms of the order.

The Police Headquarters is handling the further process in accordance with the applicable rules, the statement said.