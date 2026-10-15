NCW Invites Applications For Research On Women-Centric Issues

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) The National Commission for Women (NCW) has invited applications for 'SHAKTI Scholars: NCW's Young Thinkers Research Fellowship Program 2.0', encouraging young students and researchers to undertake policy-oriented research on issues affecting women in India, an official said on Thursday.

Eligible candidates have been advised to apply by October 30, the NCW official said in a statement.

The fellowship aims to promote multidisciplinary research in areas including women's leadership and political participation, health and nutrition, education, economic empowerment, legal rights, cyber safety, climate action, work-life balance, gender-based violence and other women-centric issues, it added.

The fellowship is open to Indian citizens aged 21–30 years, holding at least a graduate degree from a recognised institution.

"Preference will be given to candidates pursuing or having completed postgraduate studies. Eligible independent researchers may also apply. Selected candidates will receive a research grant of Rs 1 lakh for a six-month research study," the NCW said.

The NCW statement said that interested candidates must submit the prescribed application form, a 1,500–2,000-word research proposal, CV, academic certificates, proof of age and identity, and a recommendation letter (if applicable), in PDF format to....

Applications will be accepted from October 15 to 30, it added.

Earlier on Thursday, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar participated in a 'Workers' Nutrition Dialogue' programme organised by the Delhi Commission for Women.

In a post on social media platform X, Rahatkar said, "I had the opportunity to interact with the Karmayogini sisters in the presence of Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ji and distribute nutrition kits to them. On this occasion, the Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, Lata Gupta ji, along with the Commission's members and officials, were present."

"The women who empower the nation through their hard work also deserve equal attention to their health and nutrition. Every woman should have access to nutritious food, better healthcare facilities, and timely treatment, because a healthy woman forms the foundation of a healthy family and an empowered society," she noted on X.

"The government is running various schemes for the health, nutrition, and welfare of women and children, so that our sisters can become healthy, empowered, and self-reliant, contributing to the nation's progress," Rahatkar said.