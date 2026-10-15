Stratos Jets Reinforces Commitment To Safety With 12Th Year As An ARGUS Certified Charter Broker

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Continued Certification Reflects a Documented Operator-Vetting Approach and Consistent Safety Standards Across Stratos Jets' Franchise Network

Orlando, Fla, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratos Jets renewed its status as an ARGUS Certified Charter Broker for the 12th consecutive year, continuing its commitment to independently reviewed safety practices in private aviation.

For charter travelers, choosing a flight means relying on the broker to evaluate the operator, review the aircraft and crew, and determine whether the proposed flight meets its standards. Stratos Jets has built that process into its approach to every charter it arranges.

“Safety begins with the decisions made long before a client ever steps on an aircraft,” said Joel Thomas, president and CEO of Stratos Jets.“Our responsibility is to ask the right questions, verify the details and be willing to walk away from an option that does not meet our standards. Maintaining ARGUS certification for 12 years reflects our commitment to applying those standards consistently and holding ourselves accountable.”

Through its Approved Vendor Program, Stratos Jets evaluates charter operators before working with them. Its proprietary Stratos Flight Management System supports documented due diligence and trip coordination, helping advisors across the company's franchise network follow shared processes when arranging flights.

The ARGUS Certified Charter Broker program provides an independent assessment of a broker's organization, operations and customer practices, including its approach to operator due diligence. Certification applies to the broker's processes. It does not certify every aircraft or operator used for a charter flight.

“As our network grows, our commitment is to ensure that the same rigorous safety standards are applied to every flight arranged through the Stratos network,” Thomas said.“All Stratos advisors are supported by a common framework of vetting, verification and oversight that reinforces accountability across the network. Independent scrutiny helps us continually strengthen that process and gives the clients served by our franchisees greater confidence in the decisions made on their behalf.”

Stratos Jets first earned its ARGUS Certified Charter Broker status in 2014 and has maintained it since then. To learn more about its approach to charter safety, visit stratosjets.com.

About ARGUS International



ARGUS International is a global leader in specialized aviation services, providing independent safety ratings, audits and data solutions. Its Certified Charter Broker Program helps ensure integrity, transparency, and safety across the private aviation marketplace.

About Stratos Jets

Stratos Jets is the world's only private jet charter brokerage franchise, focused on continuously raising the bar of professionalism in the private aviation industry. Stratos supports its franchise network with its proprietary Stratos Flight Management System (FMS) technology and on-demand back-office support that helps brokers deliver best-in-class customer experiences. Since its founding in 2007, Stratos has led the industry with its focus on providing value through its rigorous safety program, network of verified partners, convenient and personalized booking, honest advice and transparent pricing. Stratos Jets is headquartered in Orlando, Fla. For more information, visit stratosjets.com.





CONTACT: Joel Thomas Stratos Jet Charters, Inc. 8884787286...