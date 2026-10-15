VIP Plastic Surgery Designated An Accredited Medical Tourism Institution By South Korea's Ministry Of Justice

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Jeju clinic becomes one of two institutions on the island able to sponsor electronic medical visas for 2026-27

JEJU, South Korea, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VIP Plastic Surgery, a Jeju clinic, has been designated an Accredited Medical Tourism Institution by the Republic of Korea's Ministry of Justice for the period October 1, 2026 to September 30, 2027. The designation allows the clinic to sponsor electronic medical visas for international patients.

A selective status. The accreditation is granted after a review of each applicant's patient record, compliance history, and any administrative sanctions. Of roughly 6,700 institutions registered to treat international patients in Korea, 112 hold the status for 2026-27. Ninety are in the Seoul area and 22 outside it; two are on Jeju.

What changes for patients? Eligible international patients may now apply for a medical visa (C-3-3) through the electronic visa system with sponsorship from VIP Plastic Surgery, subject to applicable immigration requirements. Patients invited by an accredited institution are exempt from submitting proof of funds; the e-visa is typically issued within three days and accompanying family members may be invited on the same basis. Holders of a medical visa do not need a separate K-ETA travel authorization.

Context. Korea received 2,011,822 international patients in 2025, up 71.9 percent and surpassing two million for the first time, according to the Korea Health Industry Development Institute. Jeju recorded 47,028, more than double the previous year; plastic surgery visits on the island rose 163 percent. In the eleven months after the Ministry expanded its accreditation program in October 2025, medical visa issuance rose about 40 percent year on year.

“We are pleased to receive the Ministry of Justice designation this year,” said Dr. Myung Ju Lee, Chief Surgeon at VIP Plastic Surgery.“Patients who travel internationally for surgery take on more than the procedure itself. This recognition carries a responsibility to make that journey as safe and comfortable as possible.”

About VIP Plastic Surgery

Founded in 2001, VIP Plastic Surgery is a Jeju clinic specializing in facial rejuvenation and body contouring surgeries. The clinic received the 2026 Minister of Health and Welfare Award and holds International Patient Accreditation from the Korea International Medical Association (KIMA). · Instagram @vipps.kr

Media contact

Jessica Rhee, Manager

VIP Plastic Surgery

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+82 64 713 1007

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