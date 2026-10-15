Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecast, 2021 - 2034 Market To Reach US$868.93 Million As Hydrogen Infrastructure Scales

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Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2034), Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global non-mechanical hydrogen compressor market was valued at US$ 534.34 million in 2025 and is projected to reach US$ 868.93 million by 2034. According to the report, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.6% during 2026-2034, supported by rising hydrogen infrastructure investment, oil and gas production, clean energy policies, and industrial modernization.

Growing oil and gas demand across developed and developing economies is encouraging production expansion, advanced recovery projects, and research and development initiatives. In January 2023, the National Iranian Oil Company announced a US$ 1 billion investment in the joint Sohrab field and plans to improve the performance of 600-700 underperforming wells. Other notable developments include China National Offshore Oil Corporation's implementation of China's first large-scale offshore super-heavy thermal oil recovery model and approximately US$ 7 billion in funding secured by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation to support production.

Indonesia is also promoting Enhanced Oil Recovery through policies that support advanced extraction technologies. Its strategy to increase production to 1 million barrels per day includes reserve optimization, exploration, unconventional resource development, and wider technology deployment. These investments are increasing demand for non-mechanical hydrogen compressors used in refining, gas processing, energy storage, and industrial hydrogen handling.

North America supports hydrogen compressor market growth

The US and Canada are positioning hydrogen as a central component of their long-term energy transition plans. The Biden-Harris Administration introduced the National Clean Hydrogen Strategy and Roadmap in June 2023 to accelerate hydrogen production, storage, distribution, and end-use. The strategy supports a carbon-free power sector by 2035 and net-zero emissions by 2050.

Canada's Hydrogen Strategy targets leadership in low-carbon hydrogen production and exports. In August 2024, the Canadian government announced a US$ 9.14 million investment in clean hydrogen innovation, including pilot and demonstration projects. The federal budget introduced in April 2023 also allocated approximately US$ 12.6 billion to clean hydrogen investment through 2035.

The US government has committed around US$ 50 billion to building a Clean Hydrogen Economy and establishing seven regional hydrogen hubs. The US Department of Energy announced US$ 750 million in hydrogen research and development funding in March 2022, while total support increased to US$ 1.5 billion during the year. These measures, alongside private-sector investment, are expected to reduce clean hydrogen production costs and expand demand for advanced compression systems.

The US manufacturing sector generated approximately US$ 2,900 billion in 2023 and accounted for more than 12% of GDP. Modernization requirements across refining, petrochemicals, aviation, energy, and oil and gas are creating opportunities for hydrogen infrastructure suppliers. Non-mechanical hydrogen compressors are also used in nuclear power energy storage systems and other industrial applications.

Canada benefits from established infrastructure, strong technology adoption, and an extensive oil and gas industry comprising approximately 1,000 exploration and production companies. Upstream oil and gas investment reached US$ 29.4 billion in 2023, while energy capital spending totaled US$ 80 billion in 2022, including US$ 31.9 billion for oil and gas extraction. Continued infrastructure development is expected to support hydrogen fueling stations and compressor demand.

Competitive landscape and research methodology

Companies profiled in the report include Atlas Copco AB; Fluitron, Inc.; Gardner Denver Nash, LLC; Burckhardt Compression AG; HAUG Sauer Kompressoren AG; Howden Group; NEUMAN & ESSER GROUP; Hydro-Pac, Inc.; Lenhardt & Wagner GmbH; PDC Machines Inc.; Sundyne; and Ariel Corporation.

The market assessment was developed using primary and secondary research. Internal and external sources provided qualitative and quantitative data, while interviews with vice presidents, business development managers, market intelligence managers, national sales managers, valuation experts, research analysts, consultants, and key opinion leaders supported data validation and market forecasting.

Reasons to buy the report



Assess market size, growth rates, major segments, and leading companies.

Identify emerging non-mechanical hydrogen compressor market trends and investment opportunities.

Evaluate growth prospects across mature and developing markets.

Understand key market drivers, challenges, competitive strategies, pricing, segmentation, and distribution. Support long-term planning, commercial decisions, and business expansion strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Analyst Market Outlook

1.2 Market Attractiveness

2. Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market Landscape

2.1 Overview

2.2 Value Chain Analysis

2.3 Supply Chain Analysis

2.3.1 List of Manufacturers/Suppliers

2.3.2 List of Potential Customers (Upto 50)

2.4 Porter`s Five Force Analysis

2.5 PEST Analysis

2.6 Impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

2.7 Sustainability and ESG Trends

2.8 Regulatory Framework

3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Company Benchmarking by Key Players

3.2 Market Share Analysis, 2025 - By Key Players

3.3 Market Concentration

4. Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market - Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Market Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Adoption of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles

4.1.2 Rising Investments Across Oil and Gas Sector

4.1.3 Increasing Industrial Production Activities

4.2 Market Restraints

4.2.1 High Recurring Cost in Maintenance

4.2.2 High Initial Capital Investment

4.2.3 Technical Challenges & Safety Concerns

4.3 Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Rising Investments in Renewable Energy and Hydrogen Generation Projects Worldwide

4.3.2 Expansion of Hydrogen Refueling Infrastructure

4.3.3 Decarbonization of Hard-to-Abate Industries

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Development of Advanced and Alternative Hydrogen Compression Technologies

4.4.2 Increasing Shift Toward Green Hydrogen

4.4.3 Integration of Digital & Smart Monitoring Technologies

4.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints

5. Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market - Global Market Analysis

5.1 Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2021-2034

5.2 Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market Forecast and Analysis

6. Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market Revenue Analysis - Type

6.1 Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market Forecasts and Analysis by Type

6.1.1 Lubricated

6.1.1.1 Overview

6.1.1.2 Lubricated: Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

6.1.2 Oil-free

6.1.2.1 Overview

6.1.2.2 Oil-free: Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

7. Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market Revenue Analysis - End User

7.1 Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market Forecasts and Analysis by End User

7.1.1 Power Plants

7.1.1.1 Overview

7.1.1.2 Power Plants: Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

7.1.2 Oil and Gas

7.1.2.1 Overview

7.1.2.2 Oil and Gas: Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

7.1.3 Food and Beverages

7.1.3.1 Overview

7.1.3.2 Food and Beverages: Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

7.1.4 Petrochemical and Chemical

7.1.4.1 Overview

7.1.4.2 Petrochemical and Chemical: Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

7.1.5 Hydrogen Fuelling Stations

7.1.5.1 Overview

7.1.5.2 Hydrogen Fuelling Stations: Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

7.1.6 Hydrogen Storage (Tube Trailers)

7.1.6.1 Overview

7.1.6.2 Hydrogen Storage (Tube Trailers): Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

7.1.7 Others

7.1.7.1 Overview

7.1.7.2 Others: Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8. Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market - Geographical Analysis

8.1 North America

8.1.1 North America Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market Overview

8.1.2 North America: Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.1.3 North America: Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market - By Segmentation

8.1.3.1 Type

8.1.3.2 End User

8.1.4 North America: Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market Breakdown by Countries

8.1.4.1 United States Market

8.1.4.1.1 United States: Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.1.4.1.2 United States: Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market - By Segmentation

8.1.4.1.2.1 Type

8.1.4.1.2.2 End User

8.1.4.2 Canada Market

8.1.4.2.1 Canada: Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.1.4.2.2 Canada: Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market - By Segmentation

8.1.4.2.2.1 Type

8.1.4.2.2.2 End User

8.1.4.3 Mexico Market

8.1.4.3.1 Mexico: Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.1.4.3.2 Mexico: Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market - By Segmentation

8.1.4.3.2.1 Type

8.1.4.3.2.2 End User

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Europe Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market Overview

8.2.2 Europe: Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.2.3 Europe: Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market - By Segmentation

8.2.3.1 Type

8.2.3.2 End User

8.2.4 Europe: Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market Breakdown by Countries

8.2.4.1 Germany Market

8.2.4.1.1 Germany: Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.2.4.1.2 Germany: Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market - By Segmentation

8.2.4.1.2.1 Type

8.2.4.1.2.2 End User

8.2.4.2 France Market

8.2.4.2.1 France: Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.2.4.2.2 France: Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market - By Segmentation

8.2.4.2.2.1 Type

8.2.4.2.2.2 End User

8.2.4.3 Italy Market

8.2.4.3.1 Italy: Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.2.4.3.2 Italy: Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market - By Segmentation

8.2.4.3.2.1 Type

8.2.4.3.2.2 End User

8.2.4.4 United Kingdom Market

8.2.4.4.1 United Kingdom: Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.2.4.4.2 United Kingdom: Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market - By Segmentation

8.2.4.4.2.1 Type

8.2.4.4.2.2 End User

8.2.4.5 Russia Market

8.2.4.5.1 Russia: Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.2.4.5.2 Russia: Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market - By Segmentation

8.2.4.5.2.1 Type

8.2.4.5.2.2 End User

8.2.4.6 Rest of Europe Market

8.2.4.6.1 Rest of Europe: Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.2.4.6.2 Rest of Europe: Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market - By Segmentation

8.2.4.6.2.1 Type

8.2.4.6.2.2 End User

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market Overview

8.3.2 Asia Pacific: Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.3.3 Asia Pacific: Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market - By Segmentation

8.3.3.1 Type

8.3.3.2 End User

8.3.4 Asia Pacific: Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market Breakdown by Countries

8.3.4.1 Australia Market

8.3.4.1.1 Australia: Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.3.4.1.2 Australia: Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market - By Segmentation

8.3.4.1.2.1 Type

8.3.4.1.2.2 End User

8.3.4.2 China Market

8.3.4.2.1 China: Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.3.4.2.2 China: Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market - By Segmentation

8.3.4.2.2.1 Type

8.3.4.2.2.2 End User

8.3.4.3 India Market

8.3.4.3.1 India: Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.3.4.3.2 India: Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market - By Segmentation

8.3.4.3.2.1 Type

8.3.4.3.2.2 End User

8.3.4.4 Japan Market

8.3.4.4.1 Japan: Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.3.4.4.2 Japan: Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market - By Segmentation

8.3.4.4.2.1 Type

8.3.4.4.2.2 End User

8.3.4.5 South Korea Market

8.3.4.5.1 South Korea: Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.3.4.5.2 South Korea: Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market - By Segmentation

8.3.4.5.2.1 Type

8.3.4.5.2.2 End User

8.3.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific Market

8.3.4.6.1 Rest of Asia Pacific: Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.3.4.6.2 Rest of Asia Pacific: Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market - By Segmentation

8.3.4.6.2.1 Type

8.3.4.6.2.2 End User

8.4 Middle East and Africa

8.4.1 Middle East and Africa Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market Overview

8.4.2 Middle East and Africa: Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.4.3 Middle East and Africa: Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market - By Segmentation

8.4.3.1 Type

8.4.3.2 End User

8.4.4 Middle East and Africa: Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market Breakdown by Countries

8.4.4.1 South Africa Market

8.4.4.1.1 South Africa: Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.4.4.1.2 South Africa: Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market - By Segmentation

8.4.4.1.2.1 Type

8.4.4.1.2.2 End User

8.4.4.2 Saudi Arabia Market

8.4.4.2.1 Saudi Arabia: Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.4.4.2.2 Saudi Arabia: Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market - By Segmentation

8.4.4.2.2.1 Type

8.4.4.2.2.2 End User

8.4.4.3 United Arab Emirates Market

8.4.4.3.1 United Arab Emirates: Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.4.4.3.2 United Arab Emirates: Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market - By Segmentation

8.4.4.3.2.1 Type

8.4.4.3.2.2 End User

8.4.4.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa Market

8.4.4.4.1 Rest of Middle East and Africa: Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.4.4.4.2 Rest of Middle East and Africa: Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market - By Segmentation

8.4.4.4.2.1 Type

8.4.4.4.2.2 End User

8.5 South and Central America

8.5.1 South and Central America Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market Overview

8.5.2 South and Central America: Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.5.3 South and Central America: Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market - By Segmentation

8.5.3.1 Type

8.5.3.2 End User

8.5.4 South and Central America: Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market Breakdown by Countries

8.5.4.1 Brazil Market

8.5.4.1.1 Brazil: Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.5.4.1.2 Brazil: Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market - By Segmentation

8.5.4.1.2.1 Type

8.5.4.1.2.2 End User

8.5.4.2 Argentina Market

8.5.4.2.1 Argentina: Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.5.4.2.2 Argentina: Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market - By Segmentation

8.5.4.2.2.1 Type

8.5.4.2.2.2 End User

8.5.4.3 Rest of South and Central America Market

8.5.4.3.1 Rest of South and Central America: Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.5.4.3.2 Rest of South and Central America: Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market - By Segmentation

8.5.4.3.2.1 Type

8.5.4.3.2.2 End User

9. Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market Industry Landscape

10. Non-Mechanical Hydrogen Compressor Market - Key Company Profiles

10.1 Atlas Copco AB

10.1.1 Key Facts

10.1.2 Business Description

10.1.3 Products and Services

10.1.4 Financial Overview

10.1.5 SWOT Analysis

10.1.6 Key Developments

10.2 Burckhardt Compression AG

10.2.1 Key Facts

10.2.2 Business Description

10.2.3 Products and Services

10.2.4 Financial Overview

10.2.5 SWOT Analysis

10.2.6 Key Developments

10.3 Fluitron, Inc.

10.3.1 Key Facts

10.3.2 Business Description

10.3.3 Products and Services

10.3.4 Financial Overview

10.3.5 SWOT Analysis

10.3.6 Key Developments

10.4 Gardner Denver Nash, LLC

10.4.1 Key Facts

10.4.2 Business Description

10.4.3 Products and Services

10.4.4 Financial Overview

10.4.5 SWOT Analysis

10.4.6 Key Developments

10.5 Howden, A Chart Industries Company

10.5.1 Key Facts

10.5.2 Business Description

10.5.3 Products and Services

10.5.4 Financial Overview

10.5.5 SWOT Analysis

10.5.6 Key Developments

10.6 HAUG Sauer Kompressoren AG

10.6.1 Key Facts

10.6.2 Business Description

10.6.3 Products and Services

10.6.4 Financial Overview

10.6.5 SWOT Analysis

10.6.6 Key Developments

10.7 NEUMAN & ESSER GROUP

10.7.1 Key Facts

10.7.2 Business Description

10.7.3 Products and Services

10.7.4 Financial Overview

10.7.5 SWOT Analysis

10.7.6 Key Developments

10.8 Hydro-Pac, Inc.

10.8.1 Key Facts

10.8.2 Business Description

10.8.3 Products and Services

10.8.4 Financial Overview

10.8.5 SWOT Analysis

10.8.6 Key Developments

10.9 Lenhardt & Wagner GmbH

10.9.1 Key Facts

10.9.2 Business Description

10.9.3 Products and Services

10.9.4 Financial Overview

10.9.5 SWOT Analysis

10.9.6 Key Developments

10.10 PDC Machines Inc.

10.10.1 Key Facts

10.10.2 Business Description

10.10.3 Products and Services

10.10.4 Financial Overview

10.10.5 SWOT Analysis

10.10.6 Key Developments

Companies Profiled





Atlas Copco AB

Fluitron, Inc.

Gardner Denver Nash, LLC

Burckhardt Compression AG

HAUG Sauer Kompressoren AG

Howden Group

NEUMAN & ESSER GROUP

Hydro-Pac, Inc.

Lenhardt & Wagner GmbH PDC Machines Inc.

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