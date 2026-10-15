FMC Corp. Investigation: FMC Investors Should Contact Block & Leviton To Possibly Recover Losses

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton is investigating FMC (NYSE: FMC) for potential securities law violations. Investors who have lost money in their FMC investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit .

What is this all about?

Block & Leviton is investigating whether FMC Corporation misled investors about how much of its higher-priced product was sitting unsold with distributors. On October 15, 2026, about two weeks after the third quarter ended, FMC announced that it now expected quarterly revenue of only $65 million to $125 million and an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $510 million to $565 million. Those results included $625 million to $675 million in charges from cutting prices on FMC products already held by distributors and changing how it sells and prices products in the United States. FMC acknowledged it had been working through this inventory over several quarters. Yet on its July 30, 2026 earnings call, the CEO reportedly blamed weak sales on weather, geopolitics, and cautious buying without mentioning the inventory problem. After the October announcement, FMC's stock fell roughly 39%.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased FMC common stock and has seen their shares fall may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What is Block & Leviton doing?

Block & Leviton is investigating whether the Company committed securities law violations and may file an action to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money.

What should you do next?

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at ..., or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Whistleblower?

If you have non-public information about FMC, you should consider assisting in our investigation or working with our attorneys to file a report with the Securities Exchange Commission under their whistleblower program. Whistleblowers who provide original information to the SEC may receive rewards of up to 30% of any successful recovery. For more information, contact Block & Leviton at ... or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Block & Leviton is widely regarded as one of the leading securities class action firms in the country. Our attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for defrauded investors and are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of our clients through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, , call (888) 256-2510 or email ... with any questions.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

260 Franklin St., Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

Phone: (888) 256-2510

Email: ...