Singapore Application Security Market Size, Share, Spend Analysis, And Forecast 2021-2030 - Q2 2026 Update Market Set For 17.3% CAGR, Reaching US$1.12 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Identify high-growth application security segments and refine investment strategies using 80+ KPIs across industries, deployment models, enterprise sizes and security types. Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Singapore Application Security Market Opportunity and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Market Size and Forecast, Spend Analysis by Industry, Security Type, Deployment, and Enterprise Size - Q2 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The application security market in Singapore is forecast to grow by 17.4% year-on-year, reaching US$594.1 million in 2026. Following a CAGR of 15.9% during 2021-2025, the market is expected to maintain strong momentum and record a CAGR of 17.3% from 2026 to 2030. By the end of the forecast period, the sector is projected to increase from USD 506.0 million in 2025 to approximately USD 1.12 billion in 2030. Growth in the Singapore application security market is being supported by expanding cloud adoption, digital transformation, increased API usage, evolving compliance requirements, and rising enterprise demand for secure software development and deployment. Organizations across regulated and digitally intensive industries are strengthening application protection capabilities as cyber risks become more complex. The report delivers a detailed data-centric analysis of Singapore's application security industry, including market size, forecasts, spending patterns, adoption trends, risks, and investment opportunities. More than 80+ country-level KPIs provide actionable intelligence on market performance and end-market dynamics. Market opportunities are assessed across industries, deployment models, enterprise sizes, security types, software solutions, and services. The analysis covers web, mobile, cloud, API, and container security spending, enabling businesses and investors to identify high-growth segments and evaluate changing enterprise priorities. Market Coverage The report evaluates Singapore's cybersecurity market share across the following key domains:

Application Security

Cloud Security

Data Privacy

Data Security

Identity Access Management

Infrastructure Protection

Integrated Risk Management

Network Security Equipment

Other Information Security Software

Security Services Consumer Security Software Application Security Market Segmentation Application security spending is analyzed by industry, including IT and Telecommunications, BFSI, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail & Consumer Goods, Manufacturing & Distribution, Government & Defense, Travel & Hospitality, Media, Entertainment & Leisure, and other sectors. Security type analysis covers Web Application Security, Mobile Application Security, Cloud Application Security, API Security, and Container & Other Security. Deployment coverage includes Cloud Deployment, On-premises Deployment, and Hybrid Deployment, while spending by solution is divided between Software Solution and Services. The software segment includes Application Firewalls, Security Information and Event Management Systems, Identity and Access Management Solutions, Dynamic Application Security Testing, Static Application Security Testing, Runtime Application Self-Protection, and Other Software Solutions. Enterprise-level analysis examines spending among Small Scale Enterprises, Mid-Tier Enterprises, and Large Scale Enterprises. Key Reasons to Buy

Assess market size and growth: Review historical performance, annual growth expectations, and forecasts through 2030 to support strategic planning, budgeting, and investment decisions.

Identify high-growth opportunities: Compare application security demand across industries, deployment models, security types, enterprise sizes, software categories, and services.

Develop market-specific strategies: Use detailed Singapore application security market intelligence to refine product positioning, prioritize customer segments, and strengthen go-to-market plans.

Evaluate enterprise adoption: Understand how organizations are allocating spending across web, mobile, cloud, API, container, and other application security capabilities.

Benchmark competitive positioning: Analyze cybersecurity domain shares and application security spending patterns to evaluate market presence and potential expansion areas. Support data-driven decisions: Leverage more than 80+ KPIs and detailed market sizing tables to assess demand, risks, emerging trends, and commercial opportunities. The research follows industry best practices and uses an independent analytical framework supported by a proprietary analytics platform. This methodology provides a consistent view of Singapore application security market trends, emerging business opportunities, and investment potential. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 126 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $594.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1120 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.3% Regions Covered Singapore



Key Topics Covered:

1. About this Report

1.1 Summary

1.2 Methodology

1.3 Definition

1.4 Disclaimer

2. Singapore Trends of Gross Domestic Product at Current Prices, 2021-2030

3. Singapore Information Technology Spend Market Size, 2021-2030

4. Singapore Cybersecurity Spend Market Size, 2021-2030

5. Singapore Cybersecurity Market Share by Key Domains, 2021-2030

5.1 Singapore Cybersecurity Spend on Application Security, 2021-2030

5.2 Singapore Cybersecurity Spend on Cloud Security, 2021-2030

5.3 Singapore Cybersecurity Spend on Data Privacy, 2021-2030

5.4 Singapore Cybersecurity Spend on Data Security, 2021-2030

5.5 Singapore Cybersecurity Spend on Identity Access Management, 2021-2030

5.6 Singapore Cybersecurity Spend on Infrastructure Protection, 2021-2030

5.7 Singapore Cybersecurity Spend on Integrated Risk Management, 2021-2030

5.8 Singapore Cybersecurity Spend on Network Security Equipment, 2021-2030

5.9 Singapore Cybersecurity Spend on Other Information Security Software, 2021-2030

5.10 Singapore Cybersecurity Spend on Security Services, 2021-2030

5.11 Singapore Cybersecurity Spend on Consumer Security Software, 2021-2030

6. Singapore Application Security Spend Market Size, 2021-2030

7. Singapore Application Security Spend Market Share by Industry, 2021-2030

7.1 Application Security Spend in IT and Telecommunications, 2021-2030

7.2 Application Security Spend in BFSI, 2021-2030

7.3 Application Security Spend in Healthcare and Life Sciences, 2021-2030

7.4 Application Security Spend in Retail & Consumer Goods, 2021-2030

7.5 Application Security Spend in Manufacturing & Distribution, 2021-2030

7.6 Application Security Spend in Government & Defense, 2021-2030

7.7 Application Security Spend in Travel & Hospitality, 2021-2030

7.8 Application Security Spend in Media, Entertainment & Leisure, 2021-2030

7.9 Application Security Spend in Others, 2021-2030

8. Singapore Application Security Spend Market Share by Security Type, 2021-2030

8.1 Web Application Security Spend Market Size, 2021-2030

8.2 Mobile Application Security Spend Market Size, 2021-2030

8.3 Cloud Application Security Spend Market Size, 2021-2030

8.4 API Security Spend Market Size, 2021-2030

8.5 Container & Other Security Spend Market Size, 2021-2030

9. Singapore IT and Telecommunications Industry Application Security Spend Market Share by Security Type, 2021-2030

9.1 IT and Telecommunications Industry Spend by Web Application Security, 2021-2030

9.2 IT and Telecommunications Industry Spend by Mobile Application Security, 2021-2030

9.3 IT and Telecommunications Industry Spend by Cloud Application Security, 2021-2030

9.4 IT and Telecommunications Industry Spend by API Security, 2021-2030

9.5 IT and Telecommunications Industry Spend by Container & Other Security, 2021-2030

10. Singapore BFSI Industry Application Security Spend Market Share by Security Type, 2021-2030

10.1 BFSI Industry Spend by Web Application Security, 2021-2030

10.2 BFSI Industry Spend by Mobile Application Security, 2021-2030

10.3 BFSI Industry Spend by Cloud Application Security, 2021-2030

10.4 BFSI Industry Spend by API Security, 2021-2030

10.5 BFSI Industry Spend by Container & Other Security, 2021-2030

11. Singapore Healthcare and Lifesciences Industry Application Security Spend Market Share by Security Type, 2021-2030

11.1 Healthcare and Lifesciences Industry Spend by Web Application Security, 2021-2030

11.2 Healthcare and Lifesciences Industry Spend by Mobile Application Security, 2021-2030

11.3 Healthcare and Lifesciences Industry Spend by Cloud Application Security, 2021-2030

11.4 Healthcare and Lifesciences Industry Spend by API Security, 2021-2030

11.5 Healthcare and Lifesciences Industry Spend by Container & Other Security, 2021-2030

12. Singapore Retail & Consumer Goods Industry Application Security Spend Market Share by Security Type, 2021-2030

12.1 Retail & Consumer Goods Industry Spend by Web Application Security, 2021-2030

12.2 Retail & Consumer Goods Industry Spend by Mobile Application Security, 2021-2030

12.3 Retail & Consumer Goods Industry Spend by Cloud Application Security, 2021-2030

12.4 Retail & Consumer Goods Industry Spend by API Security, 2021-2030

12.5 Retail & Consumer Goods Industry Spend by Container & Other Security, 2021-2030

13. Singapore Manufacturing & Distribution Industry Application Security Spend Market Share by Security Type, 2021-2030

13.1 Manufacturing & Distribution Industry Spend by Web Application Security, 2021-2030

13.2 Manufacturing & Distribution Industry Spend by Mobile Application Security, 2021-2030

13.3 Manufacturing & Distribution Industry Spend by Cloud Application Security, 2021-2030

13.4 Manufacturing & Distribution Industry Spend by API Security, 2021-2030

13.5 Manufacturing & Distribution Industry Spend by Container & Other Security, 2021-2030

14. Singapore Government & Defense Industry Application Security Spend Market Share by Security Type, 2021-2030

14.1 Government & Defense Industry Spend by Web Application Security, 2021-2030

14.2 Government & Defense Industry Spend by Mobile Application Security, 2021-2030

14.3 Government & Defense Industry Spend by Cloud Application Security, 2021-2030

14.4 Government & Defense Industry Spend by API Security, 2021-2030

14.5 Government & Defense Industry Spend by Container & Other Security, 2021-2030

15. Singapore Travel & Hospitality Industry Application Security Spend Market Share by Security Type, 2021-2030

15.1 Travel & Hospitality Industry Spend by Web Application Security, 2021-2030

15.2 Travel & Hospitality Industry Spend by Mobile Application Security, 2021-2030

15.3 Travel & Hospitality Industry Spend by Cloud Application Security, 2021-2030

15.4 Travel & Hospitality Industry Spend by API Security, 2021-2030

15.5 Travel & Hospitality Industry Spend by Container & Other Security, 2021-2030

16. Singapore Media, Entertainment & Leisure Industry Application Security Spend Market Share by Security Type, 2021-2030

16.1 Media, Entertainment & Leisure Industry Spend by Web Application Security, 2021-2030

16.2 Media, Entertainment & Leisure Industry Spend by Mobile Application Security, 2021-2030

16.3 Media, Entertainment & Leisure Industry Spend by Cloud Application Security, 2021-2030

16.4 Media, Entertainment & Leisure Industry Spend by API Security, 2021-2030

16.5 Media, Entertainment & Leisure Industry Spend by Container & Other Security, 2021-2030

17. Singapore Other Industries Application Security Spend Market Share by Security Type, 2021-2030

17.1 Other Industries Spend by Web Application Security, 2021-2030

17.2 Other Industries Spend by Mobile Application Security, 2021-2030

17.3 Other Industries Spend by Cloud Application Security, 2021-2030

17.4 Other Industries Spend by API Security, 2021-2030

17.5 Other Industries Spend by Container & Other Security, 2021-2030

18. Singapore Application Security Spend Market Share by Deployment, 2021-2030

18.1 Application Security Spend by Cloud Deployment, 2021-2030

18.2 Application Security Spend by On-premises Deployment, 2021-2030

18.3 Application Security Spend by Hybrid Deployment, 2021-2030

19. Singapore Application Security Spend Market Share by Solution, 2021-2030

19.1 Application Security Spend by Software Solution, 2021-2030

19.2 Application Security Spend by Services, 2021-2030

20. Application Security Spend Market Share by Software Solution, 2021-2030

20.1 Application Security Spend by Application Firewalls, 2021-2030

20.2 Application Security Spend by Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) Systems, 2021-2030

20.3 Application Security Spend by Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions, 2021-2030

20.4 Application Security Spend by Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), 2021-2030

20.5 Application Security Spend by Static Application Security Testing (SAST), 2021-2030

20.6 Application Security Spend by Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP), 2021-2030

20.7 Application Security Spend by Other, 2021-2030

21. Singapore Application Security Spend Market Share by Enterprise Size, 2021-2030

21.1 Application Security Spend by Small Scale Enterprises, 2021-2030

21.2 Application Security Spend by Mid-Tier Enterprises, 2021-2030

21.3 Application Security Spend by Large Scale Enterprises, 2021-2030

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