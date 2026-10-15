Singapore Application Security Market Size, Share, Spend Analysis, And Forecast 2021-2030 - Q2 2026 Update Market Set For 17.3% CAGR, Reaching US$1.12 Billion By 2030
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|126
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$594.1 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1120 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|17.3%
|Regions Covered
|Singapore
Key Topics Covered:
1. About this Report
1.1 Summary
1.2 Methodology
1.3 Definition
1.4 Disclaimer
2. Singapore Trends of Gross Domestic Product at Current Prices, 2021-2030
3. Singapore Information Technology Spend Market Size, 2021-2030
4. Singapore Cybersecurity Spend Market Size, 2021-2030
5. Singapore Cybersecurity Market Share by Key Domains, 2021-2030
5.1 Singapore Cybersecurity Spend on Application Security, 2021-2030
5.2 Singapore Cybersecurity Spend on Cloud Security, 2021-2030
5.3 Singapore Cybersecurity Spend on Data Privacy, 2021-2030
5.4 Singapore Cybersecurity Spend on Data Security, 2021-2030
5.5 Singapore Cybersecurity Spend on Identity Access Management, 2021-2030
5.6 Singapore Cybersecurity Spend on Infrastructure Protection, 2021-2030
5.7 Singapore Cybersecurity Spend on Integrated Risk Management, 2021-2030
5.8 Singapore Cybersecurity Spend on Network Security Equipment, 2021-2030
5.9 Singapore Cybersecurity Spend on Other Information Security Software, 2021-2030
5.10 Singapore Cybersecurity Spend on Security Services, 2021-2030
5.11 Singapore Cybersecurity Spend on Consumer Security Software, 2021-2030
6. Singapore Application Security Spend Market Size, 2021-2030
7. Singapore Application Security Spend Market Share by Industry, 2021-2030
7.1 Application Security Spend in IT and Telecommunications, 2021-2030
7.2 Application Security Spend in BFSI, 2021-2030
7.3 Application Security Spend in Healthcare and Life Sciences, 2021-2030
7.4 Application Security Spend in Retail & Consumer Goods, 2021-2030
7.5 Application Security Spend in Manufacturing & Distribution, 2021-2030
7.6 Application Security Spend in Government & Defense, 2021-2030
7.7 Application Security Spend in Travel & Hospitality, 2021-2030
7.8 Application Security Spend in Media, Entertainment & Leisure, 2021-2030
7.9 Application Security Spend in Others, 2021-2030
8. Singapore Application Security Spend Market Share by Security Type, 2021-2030
8.1 Web Application Security Spend Market Size, 2021-2030
8.2 Mobile Application Security Spend Market Size, 2021-2030
8.3 Cloud Application Security Spend Market Size, 2021-2030
8.4 API Security Spend Market Size, 2021-2030
8.5 Container & Other Security Spend Market Size, 2021-2030
9. Singapore IT and Telecommunications Industry Application Security Spend Market Share by Security Type, 2021-2030
9.1 IT and Telecommunications Industry Spend by Web Application Security, 2021-2030
9.2 IT and Telecommunications Industry Spend by Mobile Application Security, 2021-2030
9.3 IT and Telecommunications Industry Spend by Cloud Application Security, 2021-2030
9.4 IT and Telecommunications Industry Spend by API Security, 2021-2030
9.5 IT and Telecommunications Industry Spend by Container & Other Security, 2021-2030
10. Singapore BFSI Industry Application Security Spend Market Share by Security Type, 2021-2030
10.1 BFSI Industry Spend by Web Application Security, 2021-2030
10.2 BFSI Industry Spend by Mobile Application Security, 2021-2030
10.3 BFSI Industry Spend by Cloud Application Security, 2021-2030
10.4 BFSI Industry Spend by API Security, 2021-2030
10.5 BFSI Industry Spend by Container & Other Security, 2021-2030
11. Singapore Healthcare and Lifesciences Industry Application Security Spend Market Share by Security Type, 2021-2030
11.1 Healthcare and Lifesciences Industry Spend by Web Application Security, 2021-2030
11.2 Healthcare and Lifesciences Industry Spend by Mobile Application Security, 2021-2030
11.3 Healthcare and Lifesciences Industry Spend by Cloud Application Security, 2021-2030
11.4 Healthcare and Lifesciences Industry Spend by API Security, 2021-2030
11.5 Healthcare and Lifesciences Industry Spend by Container & Other Security, 2021-2030
12. Singapore Retail & Consumer Goods Industry Application Security Spend Market Share by Security Type, 2021-2030
12.1 Retail & Consumer Goods Industry Spend by Web Application Security, 2021-2030
12.2 Retail & Consumer Goods Industry Spend by Mobile Application Security, 2021-2030
12.3 Retail & Consumer Goods Industry Spend by Cloud Application Security, 2021-2030
12.4 Retail & Consumer Goods Industry Spend by API Security, 2021-2030
12.5 Retail & Consumer Goods Industry Spend by Container & Other Security, 2021-2030
13. Singapore Manufacturing & Distribution Industry Application Security Spend Market Share by Security Type, 2021-2030
13.1 Manufacturing & Distribution Industry Spend by Web Application Security, 2021-2030
13.2 Manufacturing & Distribution Industry Spend by Mobile Application Security, 2021-2030
13.3 Manufacturing & Distribution Industry Spend by Cloud Application Security, 2021-2030
13.4 Manufacturing & Distribution Industry Spend by API Security, 2021-2030
13.5 Manufacturing & Distribution Industry Spend by Container & Other Security, 2021-2030
14. Singapore Government & Defense Industry Application Security Spend Market Share by Security Type, 2021-2030
14.1 Government & Defense Industry Spend by Web Application Security, 2021-2030
14.2 Government & Defense Industry Spend by Mobile Application Security, 2021-2030
14.3 Government & Defense Industry Spend by Cloud Application Security, 2021-2030
14.4 Government & Defense Industry Spend by API Security, 2021-2030
14.5 Government & Defense Industry Spend by Container & Other Security, 2021-2030
15. Singapore Travel & Hospitality Industry Application Security Spend Market Share by Security Type, 2021-2030
15.1 Travel & Hospitality Industry Spend by Web Application Security, 2021-2030
15.2 Travel & Hospitality Industry Spend by Mobile Application Security, 2021-2030
15.3 Travel & Hospitality Industry Spend by Cloud Application Security, 2021-2030
15.4 Travel & Hospitality Industry Spend by API Security, 2021-2030
15.5 Travel & Hospitality Industry Spend by Container & Other Security, 2021-2030
16. Singapore Media, Entertainment & Leisure Industry Application Security Spend Market Share by Security Type, 2021-2030
16.1 Media, Entertainment & Leisure Industry Spend by Web Application Security, 2021-2030
16.2 Media, Entertainment & Leisure Industry Spend by Mobile Application Security, 2021-2030
16.3 Media, Entertainment & Leisure Industry Spend by Cloud Application Security, 2021-2030
16.4 Media, Entertainment & Leisure Industry Spend by API Security, 2021-2030
16.5 Media, Entertainment & Leisure Industry Spend by Container & Other Security, 2021-2030
17. Singapore Other Industries Application Security Spend Market Share by Security Type, 2021-2030
17.1 Other Industries Spend by Web Application Security, 2021-2030
17.2 Other Industries Spend by Mobile Application Security, 2021-2030
17.3 Other Industries Spend by Cloud Application Security, 2021-2030
17.4 Other Industries Spend by API Security, 2021-2030
17.5 Other Industries Spend by Container & Other Security, 2021-2030
18. Singapore Application Security Spend Market Share by Deployment, 2021-2030
18.1 Application Security Spend by Cloud Deployment, 2021-2030
18.2 Application Security Spend by On-premises Deployment, 2021-2030
18.3 Application Security Spend by Hybrid Deployment, 2021-2030
19. Singapore Application Security Spend Market Share by Solution, 2021-2030
19.1 Application Security Spend by Software Solution, 2021-2030
19.2 Application Security Spend by Services, 2021-2030
20. Application Security Spend Market Share by Software Solution, 2021-2030
20.1 Application Security Spend by Application Firewalls, 2021-2030
20.2 Application Security Spend by Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) Systems, 2021-2030
20.3 Application Security Spend by Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions, 2021-2030
20.4 Application Security Spend by Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), 2021-2030
20.5 Application Security Spend by Static Application Security Testing (SAST), 2021-2030
20.6 Application Security Spend by Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP), 2021-2030
20.7 Application Security Spend by Other, 2021-2030
21. Singapore Application Security Spend Market Share by Enterprise Size, 2021-2030
21.1 Application Security Spend by Small Scale Enterprises, 2021-2030
21.2 Application Security Spend by Mid-Tier Enterprises, 2021-2030
21.3 Application Security Spend by Large Scale Enterprises, 2021-2030
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