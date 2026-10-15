Mrna Drug Discovery And Manufacturing Platforms Market - Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2031 11.5% CAGR To USD 0.81 Billion As Oncology And AI-Enabled R&D Scale

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnerships, licensing, capacity expansion, AI integration, thermostable formulations and decentralized manufacturing are key strategies for faster development and new revenue streams.

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "mRNA Drug Discovery and Manufacturing Platforms Market - Strategic Insights and Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mRNA drug discovery and manufacturing platforms market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 11.5%, increasing from USD 0.47 billion in 2026 to USD 0.81 billion by 2031. According to the report, market expansion will be supported by advances in mRNA-based vaccines, broader therapeutic applications, sustained biotechnology investment, and rising demand for faster, more flexible drug development.

mRNA technology has become an important component of next-generation therapeutics, with applications extending across infectious diseases, oncology, protein replacement therapies, and rare genetic disorders. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are adopting mRNA platforms to accelerate development timelines, improve therapeutic targeting, and establish scalable production processes. Supportive regulatory initiatives and public-private collaborations are also encouraging research, commercialization, and manufacturing capacity expansion.

Market Growth Drivers

Demand for rapid and adaptable drug development platforms is a primary market driver. mRNA technologies can support faster sequence design, optimization, and production, helping developers respond to emerging diseases and changing clinical requirements. Their expanding use beyond vaccines is creating additional opportunities in personalized cancer immunotherapy, genetic medicine, and other advanced treatment areas.

Investment from governments, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, and venture capital organizations is strengthening research pipelines and production capabilities. At the same time, technological progress in lipid nanoparticle delivery systems, novel carrier technologies, and manufacturing processes is improving the stability, efficacy, and scalability of mRNA-based therapies.

Personalized medicine is expected to provide further momentum as developers pursue treatments designed around individual patient characteristics. Artificial intelligence is also being integrated into drug discovery workflows to support sequence selection, candidate optimization, and development efficiency.

Challenges Affecting Market Expansion

High development and manufacturing costs remain a significant barrier. mRNA production facilities require specialized equipment, advanced quality controls, and skilled personnel, creating substantial capital and operating requirements. Storage and distribution add further complexity because many mRNA products depend on stringent cold chain infrastructure.

Regulatory uncertainty may also affect development schedules and commercialization strategies. Evolving requirements for novel therapies demand extensive clinical validation, consistent manufacturing standards, and detailed safety and efficacy assessments. Industry efforts to develop thermostable formulations could reduce logistical pressures and improve access across additional markets.

Technology and Segment Outlook

The report evaluates the market by platform type, application, end-user, and geography. Drug discovery platforms account for a significant market share because of their importance in identifying and optimizing mRNA sequences for therapeutic use. Manufacturing platforms are projected to record strong growth as companies expand large-scale production capacity and prepare for increasingly diverse clinical pipelines.

Infectious diseases remain a major application segment following the commercial success of mRNA vaccines. Oncology is also gaining strategic importance, particularly as research advances in personalized cancer vaccines and immunotherapies. Additional opportunities are emerging in protein replacement and rare genetic disease treatments.

Key end-users include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, research institutions, and contract manufacturing organizations. Pharmaceutical companies hold a leading position due to their extensive R&D resources, established clinical development operations, and production infrastructure. Contract manufacturing organizations are expected to benefit as developers seek specialized expertise and flexible capacity without building dedicated facilities.

Competitive and Strategic Landscape

The competitive environment includes Moderna, BioNTech, CureVac, Pfizer, and GSK, alongside emerging biotechnology companies and specialized manufacturing providers. Market participants are pursuing partnerships, collaborations, licensing agreements, and capacity investments to accelerate product development and strengthen their technology portfolios.

Strategic priorities include next-generation mRNA platforms, improved delivery systems, decentralized manufacturing, thermostable formulations, and artificial intelligence-enabled discovery. These initiatives are expected to enhance therapeutic performance, simplify distribution, and support commercialization across a wider range of diseases and geographic markets.

Business Value and Report Coverage

The report provides market intelligence for opportunity assessment, product demand forecasting, market entry planning, geographic expansion, capital investment, regulatory analysis, new product development, and competitive benchmarking. It is designed to support startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises evaluating the mRNA drug discovery and manufacturing platforms market.



Historical market data from 2021 to 2025 and forecasts from 2026 to 2031

Analysis of growth opportunities, market challenges, supply chains, regulatory frameworks, and emerging trends

Competitive positioning, strategic initiatives, and market share evaluation

Revenue forecasts across major segments and regions Company profiles covering strategies, products, financial performance, and key developments

The mRNA drug discovery and manufacturing platforms market is positioned for sustained expansion through 2031. Continued innovation, diversified therapeutic applications, strategic collaboration, and investment in scalable infrastructure are expected to support long-term growth, despite cost, logistics, and regulatory challenges.

Key Topics Covered:

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2. MARKET SNAPSHOT

2.1. Market Overview

2.2. Market Definition

2.3. Scope of the Study

2.4. Market Segmentation

3. BUSINESS LANDSCAPE

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Policies and Regulations

3.7. Strategic Recommendations

3.8. Product Pipeline Analysis

3.9. Incidence and Prevalence Analysis

3.10. Patent Analysis

4. TECHNOLOGICAL OUTLOOK

5. mRNA DRUG DISCOVERY AND MANUFACTURING PLATFORMS MARKET BY PRODUCT TYPE

5.3. mRNA Manufacturing Platforms

5.4. Delivery & Formulation Platforms

6. mRNA DRUG DISCOVERY AND MANUFACTURING PLATFORMS MARKET BY APPLICATION

6.3. Oncology

6.4. Rare & Genetic Disorders

6.5. Vaccines Development

7. mRNA DRUG DISCOVERY AND MANUFACTURING PLATFORMS MARKET BY TECHNOLOGY

7.1. Introduction

7.2. In Vitro Transcription (IVT)

7.3. Lipid Nanoparticle (LNP) Formulation

7.4. Self-Amplifying mRNA (saRNA)

7.5. mRNA Optimization & Modification

8. RNA-BASED THERAPEUTICS AND VACCINE TECHNOLOGIES MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.2.1. USA

8.2.2. Canada

8.2.3. Mexico

8.3. South America

8.3.1. Brazil

8.3.2. Argentina

8.3.3. Others

8.4. Europe

8.4.1. United Kingdom

8.4.2. Germany

8.4.3. France

8.4.4. Spain

8.4.5. Others

8.5. Middle East and Africa

8.5.1. Saudi Arabia

8.5.2. UAE

8.5.3. Others

8.6. Asia Pacific

8.6.1. China

8.6.2. India

8.6.3. Japan

8.6.4. South Korea

8.6.5. Indonesia

8.6.6. Thailand

8.6.7. Others

9. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

9.2. Market Share Analysis

9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

9.4. Competitive Dashboard

Companies Featured



Moderna

BioNTech

CureVac

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Translate Bio

GSK

Sanofi Arcturus Therapeutics

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