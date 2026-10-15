Global Steel Grating Market Size, Share, Trends, Segmentation, And Forecast 2026-2031 Infrastructure, Green Steel, And Advanced Manufacturing Drive Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through vertical integration, high-margin coatings, BIM-enabled automation and green steel, targeting infrastructure, data centers, renewables and automated warehouses.

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Steel Grating Market Summary: Global Trends, Segmentation, and Industry Dynamics" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report finds that the global steel grating market is positioned for steady growth as infrastructure renewal, industrial modernization, energy investment, and advanced manufacturing support long-term demand. The market is estimated to reach between USD 5.4 billion and USD 9.2 billion in 2026 and is projected to expand at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 1.9% to 3.5% through 2031.

Steel grating remains integral to industrial walkways, stair treads, platforms, drainage systems, security fencing, and structural flooring. Demand is supported by its high load-bearing capacity, favorable weight-to-strength ratio, and suitability for environments requiring ventilation, drainage, and durability. Forge welding, pressure locking, and riveting are widely used in production, while hot-dip galvanizing and industrial-grade coatings improve performance in corrosive and outdoor conditions.

Global Steel Supply and Sustainability Trends

Global crude steel production reached approximately 1.84 billion tonnes in 2025, according to World Steel Association data. China produced about 960 million tonnes, representing more than half of worldwide output despite a 4.4% year-over-year decline. India, Japan, the United States, and Russia remained other leading producers. This production base supports access to hot-rolled flat bars, wire rods, and other inputs required by steel grating manufacturers.

Decarbonization is increasingly influencing procurement across the steel grating supply chain. Regulatory pressure and customer sustainability targets are accelerating investment in electric arc furnaces, direct reduced iron, renewable energy, and other low-emission steelmaking technologies. These developments are enabling manufacturers to offer steel grating with lower embodied carbon, an increasingly important criterion for engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractors.

Regional Steel Grating Market Outlook



Asia-Pacific: The region leads global production and consumption, with projected growth of 2.5% to 4.2%. China remains the principal market, while infrastructure, power generation, and industrial corridor development are strengthening demand in India. Japan continues to require precision-manufactured products, and Taiwan, China is generating specialized demand from electronics fabrication and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

North America: Growth is forecast at 1.5% to 3.0%, supported by infrastructure renewal, workplace safety requirements, and reshoring initiatives. New semiconductor, battery, electric vehicle, and logistics facilities require grating for walkways, stair treads, platforms, and material handling systems. Safety regulations also sustain demand for serrated steel grating.

Europe: The regional market is expected to grow by 1.0% to 2.5%. Modernization, retrofitting, safety upgrades, circular economy policies, and green steel procurement are shaping purchasing decisions. Manufacturers are increasingly differentiating products through reduced environmental footprints.

Middle East and Africa (MEA): Forecast growth of 2.0% to 3.8% reflects investment in petrochemical processing, green hydrogen, urban mega-projects, and mining. Projects in extreme temperatures and saline environments require durable, corrosion-resistant steel grating. South America: Growth of 1.5% to 2.8% is linked primarily to mining activity in Chile, Peru, and Brazil. Copper and iron ore operations create recurring demand for structural walkways, drainage systems, processing platforms, and replacement grating.

Product and Application Demand

Serrated steel grating is gaining market share as occupational safety standards become more stringent. It is widely specified for oil and gas facilities, wastewater treatment plants, chemical processing sites, and locations exposed to moisture, lubricants, or severe weather. Plain steel grating remains a cost-effective option for controlled environments, architectural applications, commercial flooring, fencing, and areas accommodating wheeled equipment.

Industrial walkways represent a major application segment across refineries, power plants, manufacturing facilities, and processing sites. Other important applications include stair treads, machinery platforms, drainage covers, trench covers, security fencing, facades, sunshades, suspended ceiling panels, and industrial shelving. Critical infrastructure operators are also adopting rigid anti-climb grating around data centers, electrical substations, transportation hubs, and military facilities.

Steel Grating Value Chain

The industry value chain begins with iron ore, metallurgical coal, scrap metal, zinc, and primary steel production. Flat bars and wire rods are processed through cutting, slitting, assembly, welding, and surface treatment. Hot-dip galvanizing remains a principal corrosion protection method, although it introduces exposure to zinc prices, energy costs, environmental controls, and chemical management requirements.

Standard panels are generally distributed through steel service centers and industrial suppliers. Custom-engineered systems, including banded panels, cutouts, platforms, and stair treads, are commonly supplied directly to EPC contractors and structural steel fabricators. Major end markets include petrochemical refining, water management, commercial construction, mining, logistics, manufacturing, and renewable energy.

Competitive Landscape and Industry Developments

Prominent steel grating market participants include Nucor, IKG, Lionweld Kennedy Group, Lichtgitter, Sinosteel, Interstate Gratings, Marco Specialty Steel, Meiser, Ohio Gratings, P&R Metals, and Valmont Industries. Competition centers on raw material access, automated manufacturing, customization, delivery speed, corrosion protection, sustainability, and regional fabrication capacity.

On May 2, 2025, Steel & Tube Holdings Limited confirmed the settlement of its acquisition of Perry Metal Protection, Perry Grating, and Waikato Sand Blasting assets and operations. The transaction was valued at approximately USD 43.3 million, with a potential performance-based payment of up to USD 6 million over two-to-three years. The acquisition strengthens integration across grating production, galvanizing, and sandblasting services.

On January 5, 2026, SMS group acquired selected Metso business units and technologies across Germany, India, China, and Australia. The transaction expanded its capabilities in sustainable metallurgy and low-emission iron and steelmaking, supporting future access to green steel for downstream manufacturers.

Growth Opportunities and Market Challenges

Government infrastructure programs are expected to create sustained opportunities across bridges, rail systems, ports, municipal water facilities, and public utilities. Renewable energy development will increase requirements for walkways and platforms in solar farms, wind turbines, hydroelectric facilities, and green hydrogen projects. Additional growth is anticipated from hyperscale data centers, semiconductor plants, battery gigafactories, and automated multi-tiered warehouses.

Market expansion may be constrained by volatile steel and zinc prices, carbon regulations, tariffs, import quotas, geopolitical instability, freight disruption, and skilled labor shortages. The European Union's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) is also increasing scrutiny of embodied carbon in imported steel products.

Digital manufacturing is expected to improve productivity and reduce waste. Building Information Modeling (BIM), 3D detailing, and automated computer numerical control (CNC) fabrication are enabling more accurate production of complex grating layouts. Predictive maintenance based on corrosion exposure is also supporting longer service life, improved structural integrity, and stronger workplace safety outcomes.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Data Sources

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.3 Abbreviations and Acronyms

Chapter 2 Global Steel Grating Market Status and Forecast

2.1 Global Steel Grating Capacity, Production and Capacity Utilization Rate (2021-2031)

2.2 Global Steel Grating Revenue and Market Size (2021-2031)

2.3 Global Steel Grating Consumption (2021-2031)

Chapter 3 Global Steel Grating Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Steel Grating Capacity and Production by Key Players (2021-2026)

3.2 Global Steel Grating Revenue and Market Share by Key Players (2021-2026)

3.3 Global Steel Grating Average Price by Key Players (2021-2026)

3.4 Industry Concentration Ratio

Chapter 4 Steel Grating Market by Type

4.1 Global Steel Grating Production by Type (2021-2031)

4.1.1 Serrated Steel Grating

4.1.2 Plain Steel Grating

4.2 Global Steel Grating Market Size by Type (2021-2031)

Chapter 5 Steel Grating Market by Application

5.1 Global Steel Grating Consumption by Application (2021-2031)

5.1.1 Walkways

5.1.2 Stair Threads

5.1.3 Platforms

5.1.4 Security Fence

5.1.5 Drainage Covers

5.1.6 Trench Covers

5.1.7 Others

Chapter 6 Steel Grating Market by Key Regions

6.1 Global Steel Grating Market Size by Key Regions (2021-2031)

6.2 North America Steel Grating Market Analysis

6.2.1 North America Market Size and Consumption (2021-2031)

6.2.2 United States

6.2.3 Canada

6.2.4 Mexico

6.3 Europe Steel Grating Market Analysis

6.3.1 Europe Market Size and Consumption (2021-2031)

6.3.2 Germany

6.3.3 United Kingdom

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 Italy

6.4 Asia-Pacific Steel Grating Market Analysis

6.4.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size and Consumption (2021-2031)

6.4.2 China

6.4.3 Japan

6.4.4 South Korea

6.4.5 India

6.4.6 Taiwan (China)

6.5 South America Steel Grating Market Analysis

6.5.1 Brazil

6.5.2 Argentina

6.6 Middle East & Africa Steel Grating Market Analysis

Chapter 7 Steel Grating Industry Chain Analysis

7.1 Steel Grating Industry Value Chain

7.2 Upstream Raw Materials Analysis

7.3 Midstream Manufacturing Analysis

7.4 Downstream Customers

Chapter 8 Steel Grating Manufacturing Process and Technology Analysis

8.1 Steel Grating Manufacturing Process

8.2 Technology Trends and Innovations

8.3 Patent Analysis

Chapter 9 Global Steel Grating Import and Export Analysis

9.1 Global Steel Grating Import Analysis (2021-2031)

9.2 Global Steel Grating Export Analysis (2021-2031)

9.3 Trade Barriers and Tariffs

Chapter 10 Key Players Company Profiles

10.1 Nucor

10.1.1 Nucor Corporate Information

10.1.2 Nucor SWOT Analysis

10.1.3 Nucor Marketing Strategy and R&D

10.1.4 Nucor Steel Grating Capacity, Production, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

10.2 IKG

10.2.1 IKG Corporate Information

10.2.2 IKG SWOT Analysis

10.2.3 IKG Marketing Strategy and R&D

10.2.4 IKG Steel Grating Capacity, Production, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

10.3 Interstate Gratings

10.3.1 Interstate Gratings Corporate Information

10.3.2 Interstate Gratings SWOT Analysis

10.3.3 Interstate Gratings Marketing Strategy and R&D

10.3.4 Interstate Gratings Steel Grating Capacity, Production, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

10.4 Lionweld Kennedy Group

10.4.1 Lionweld Kennedy Group Corporate Information

10.4.2 Lionweld Kennedy Group SWOT Analysis

10.4.3 Lionweld Kennedy Group Marketing Strategy and R&D

10.4.4 Lionweld Kennedy Group Steel Grating Capacity, Production, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

10.5 Lichtgitter

10.5.1 Lichtgitter Corporate Information

10.5.2 Lichtgitter SWOT Analysis

10.5.3 Lichtgitter Marketing Strategy and R&D

10.5.4 Lichtgitter Steel Grating Capacity, Production, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

10.6 Marco Specialty Steel

10.6.1 Marco Specialty Steel Corporate Information

10.6.2 Marco Specialty Steel SWOT Analysis

10.6.3 Marco Specialty Steel Marketing Strategy and R&D

10.6.4 Marco Specialty Steel Steel Grating Capacity, Production, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

10.7 Meiser

10.7.1 Meiser Corporate Information

10.7.2 Meiser SWOT Analysis

10.7.3 Meiser Marketing Strategy and R&D

10.7.4 Meiser Steel Grating Capacity, Production, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

10.8 Ohio Gratings

10.8.1 Ohio Gratings Corporate Information

10.8.2 Ohio Gratings SWOT Analysis

10.8.3 Ohio Gratings Marketing Strategy and R&D

10.8.4 Ohio Gratings Steel Grating Capacity, Production, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

10.9 P&R Metals

10.9.1 P&R Metals Corporate Information

10.9.2 P&R Metals SWOT Analysis

10.9.3 P&R Metals Marketing Strategy and R&D

10.9.4 P&R Metals Steel Grating Capacity, Production, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

10.10 Sinosteel

10.10.1 Sinosteel Corporate Information

10.10.2 Sinosteel SWOT Analysis

10.10.3 Sinosteel Marketing Strategy and R&D

10.10.4 Sinosteel Steel Grating Capacity, Production, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

10.11 Valmont Industries

10.11.1 Valmont Industries Corporate Information

10.11.2 Valmont Industries SWOT Analysis

10.11.3 Valmont Industries Marketing Strategy and R&D

10.11.4 Valmont Industries Steel Grating Capacity, Production, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Chapter 11 Market Dynamics

11.1 Market Drivers

11.2 Market Restraints

11.3 Market Opportunities

11.4 Industry Trends

Companies Featured



Nucor

IKG

Interstate Gratings

Lionweld Kennedy Group

Lichtgitter

Marco Specialty Steel

Meiser

Ohio Gratings

P&R Metals

Sinosteel Valmont Industries

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