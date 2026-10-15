Europe Breast Pump Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast, 2026-2033 Smart, Wearable Hands-Free Pumps Drive 7.1% CAGR And A USD 615.2 Million Opportunity By 2031

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Smart, wearable and hands-free pumps, sustainable materials, healthcare partnerships and e-commerce expansion are shaping Europe's maternal health market.

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Breast Pump Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis Report by Configuration, Technology, Distribution Channel, Country Outlook and Forecast, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe breast pump market is projected to reach USD 615.2 million by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2026-2033, according to the report. Market growth is supported by increasing maternal health awareness, rising workforce participation among women, wider access to lactation support, and demand for efficient, portable, and connected pumping solutions.

Breast pump adoption across Europe has shifted from manual devices toward electric, battery-operated, and digitally connected products designed for home, workplace, and clinical use. Advances in suction technology, hygiene, ergonomics, materials, and portability have improved product acceptance. Smart controls, wireless connectivity, data tracking, wearable formats, and personalized settings are further strengthening the role of breast pumps within maternal healthcare.

Manufacturers are prioritizing quieter motors, adjustable suction, compact designs, hands-free operation, recyclable materials, and connected applications. Market accessibility and product development are also influenced by European healthcare frameworks, reimbursement policies, and medical-device requirements. Partnerships with hospitals, lactation consultants, healthcare providers, and digital health platforms are helping companies strengthen clinical credibility and consumer engagement.

Configuration Outlook

By configuration, the Europe breast pump market is segmented into Single Pumps and Double Pumps. Single Pumps led the market in 2025 and are expected to remain dominant through 2033. This segment is projected to reach USD 347.5 million by 2031, recording a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The Double Pumps segment is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2026-2033.

Single pumps appeal to consumers seeking compact, portable, and affordable products for occasional milk expression. Product enhancements include quieter operation, ergonomic construction, improved battery performance, and greater suction control. Double pumps are gaining relevance among frequent users and working mothers because simultaneous milk expression improves time efficiency. Adjustable pumping modes, digital tracking, enhanced comfort, and workplace lactation support are expected to accelerate adoption.

Technology Outlook

By technology, the market includes Electric Pumps, Manual Pumps, and Wearable (Hands-free) Pumps. Electric Pumps dominated in 2025 and are projected to maintain their leading position through 2033, reaching USD 294.2 million by 2031 at a CAGR of 6.7%. Manual Pumps are expected to register a CAGR of 7.4% during 2026-2033.

Electric pumps remain important for regular home use and clinical lactation support due to their efficiency, adjustable settings, portable designs, and quieter motors. Manual pumps continue to attract consumers seeking lightweight, travel-friendly, affordable, and electricity-independent products. Wearable (Hands-free) Pumps are experiencing increased demand from mothers who need discreet pumping during work and daily activities. Adoption is being supported by miniaturized motors, stronger batteries, ergonomic fit, quiet performance, and smart connectivity.

Distribution Channel Outlook

The distribution channel analysis covers Home/Consumers and Hospitals. Consumers purchase breast pumps through pharmacies, specialist maternity retailers, e-commerce platforms, and related channels. Key purchasing factors include comfort, portability, material safety, quiet operation, sterilization convenience, and connected functionality.

Hospitals deploy professional-grade pumps in maternity wards, neonatal intensive care units, birthing clinics, and lactation-support facilities. Institutional procurement emphasizes reliability, adjustable suction, hygiene, easy disinfection, equipment durability, maintenance support, and compatibility with sterile or disposable pumping kits. Clinical evidence, sustainability criteria, staff familiarity, and compliance with European medical-device standards also affect purchasing decisions.

Country Outlook

The country analysis includes Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Germany led the market in 2025 and is expected to retain its leading position through 2033. The German market is projected to reach USD 132.8 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.8%. The UK is forecast to record a CAGR of 6.2% during 2026-2033, while France is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.8%.

Germany is advancing smart connectivity, safer materials, wearable designs, and regulatory compliance. The UK is focusing on connected products, sustainable materials, and inclusive design, while France is supporting app-enabled, ergonomic, and environmentally conscious solutions. Russia is expanding wearable technology and localized availability. Spain is emphasizing portable, quiet, smart, and safety-oriented products, while Italy is developing hands-free pumps, digital tracking, and sustainable designs. Rest of Europe is progressing through connected devices, reusable components, stronger safety standards, and localized maternal-care solutions.

Key Companies Profiled



Medela AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Uzinmedicare Co., Ltd.

Pigeon Corporation

Momcozy

Willow Innovations, Inc.

Ameda, Inc.

Artsana S.p.A. Motif Medical

Market Segmentation

By Configuration



Single Pumps Double Pumps

By Technology



Electric Pumps

Manual Pumps Wearable (Hands-free) Pumps

By Distribution Channel



Home/Consumers Hospitals

By Country



Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy Rest of Europe

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Europe Market

1.1 Market Overview

1.2 Key Factors Impacting Market

1.2.1 Market Drivers

1.2.2 Market Restraints

1.2.3 Market Opportunities

1.2.4 Market Challenges

1.2.5 Market Trends

1.2.6 State of Competition

1.2.7 Market Consolidation

1.2.8 Key Customer Criteria

1.3 Product Life Cycle

1.4 Segmentation By Configuration

1.4.1 Single Pumps

1.4.2 Double Pumps

1.5 Segmentation By Technology

1.5.1 Electric Pumps

1.5.2 Manual Pumps

1.5.3 Wearable (Hands-free) Pumps

1.6 Segmentation By Distribution Channel

1.6.1 Home/Consumers

1.6.2 Hospitals

1.7 Segmentation By Country

1.7.1 Germany

1.7.2 UK

1.7.3 France

1.7.4 Russia

1.7.5 Spain

1.7.6 Italy

1.7.7 Rest of Europe

1.7.8 Country-level Segmentation Framework

1.7.8.1 By Configuration

1.7.8.1.1 Single Pumps

1.7.8.1.2 Double Pumps

1.7.8.2 By Technology

1.7.8.2.1 Electric Pumps

1.7.8.2.2 Manual Pumps

1.7.8.2.3 Wearable (Hands-free) Pumps

1.7.8.3 By Distribution Channel

1.7.8.3.1 Home/Consumers

1.7.8.3.2 Hospitals

Chapter 2. Company Snapshots

2.1 Medela AG

2.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

2.3 Uzinmedicare Co., Ltd.

2.4 Pigeon Corporation

2.5 Momcozy

2.6 Willow Innovations, Inc.

2.7 Ameda, Inc.

2.8 Artsana S.p.A.

2.9 Motif Medical

2.10 Company Snapshot Framework

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Key Information

2.10.3 Company Focus on Breast Pump Market

2.10.4 Strategic Insights

2.10.5 Strategy Deployed

2.10.6 Product & Service Portfolio

2.10.7 Capability Overview

2.10.8 Technology & Innovation Focus

2.10.9 SWOT Analysis

2.10.10 Customers / End Users

2.10.11 Competitive Positioning

2.10.12 Key Differentiators

2.10.13 Portfolio Matrix

2.10.14 Analyst View

2.10.15 Future Outlook

Companies Featured

Medela AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Uzinmedicare Co., Ltd.

Pigeon Corporation

Momcozy

Willow Innovations, Inc.

Ameda, Inc.

Artsana S.p.A.

Motif Medical

For more information about this report visit

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