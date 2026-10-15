Ourbit Shines At TOKEN2049 Singapore: Connecting Global Traders With Supercex Vision To Shape The Future Of Digital Finance

SINGAPORE, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOKEN2049 Singapore, the crypto industry's flagship annual event, wrapped up on October 8 at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Center.

As a Gold Sponsor, global crypto exchange Ourbit made a strong showing at TOKEN2049, bringing together industry leaders, blockchain innovators, partners, and crypto community members from across the world to share its SuperCEX vision explore the next chapter of digital asset trading.

This year's TOKEN2049 brought together around 25,000 attendees, 250 speakers, and 500 exhibitors from 160 countries, once again showcasing the energy and innovation driving the global crypto space.

For Ourbit, the event was more than a brand showcase on the international stage. It was a key opportunity to connect directly with traders worldwide and share its SuperCEX vision.

Taking the Global Stage: Unveiling the SuperCEX Vision

As one of the most influential annual gatherings in crypto, TOKEN2049 brings together exchanges, blockchain projects, VCs, and community leaders, creating a high-impact space for networking and strategic partnerships.

At the event, Ourbit introduced its SuperCEX brand positioning along with its core philosophy: Trade Everything.

As the crypto industry matures, traders are looking for more than basic single-asset trading. They want a seamless, all-in-one trading experience with access to diverse markets.

Ourbit is building a flexible, high-diversity trading ecosystem that lets traders capture opportunities across multiple asset classes on a single platform.

By expanding beyond traditional crypto into broader trading opportunities, Ourbit aims to push the boundaries of what a platform can offer, giving global users total trading freedom and versatility.

Trade Everything is more than just a slogan. It's Ourbit's long-term vision for the future of trading.

High-Energy Booth Activities: Meeting the Global Crypto Community

Over the two days of TOKEN2049, Ourbit connected with visitors from around the world through brand showcases, face-to-face conversations, and interactive activities.

To give more visitors a hands-on feel for Ourbit's culture, the booth featured a range of interactive experiences, including a lucky draw and a trading competition.

In the lucky draw, attendees could enter by following Ourbit's official social media accounts, joining its official community, and posting photos of the booth to win exclusive Ourbit merch.

Meanwhile, the trading competition gave trading enthusiasts a chance to showcase their skills, competing for top spots on the leaderboard and event rewards.

These activities brought energy to the booth while introducing Ourbit to global crypto fans in an engaging, community-driven way.

For Ourbit, trading is about more than markets and numbers. It is about people, and about building a worldwide community of traders.







Connecting Global Partners to Unlock More Opportunities

TOKEN2049 is not only a major showcase for the blockchain industry but also a hub that connects innovative projects, industry partners, and trading communities.

During the event, the Ourbit team met with industry participants from a wide range of markets to discuss digital asset trading, market trends, community building, and potential partnerships.

Through these in-person conversations, Ourbit gained deeper insight into the needs of traders in different regions, while introducing more partners to the SuperCEX vision and what lies ahead.

As the global crypto market continues to evolve, long-term growth depends on close ties among exchanges, projects, communities, and ecosystem partners.

By continuing to take part in global industry events, Ourbit aims to strengthen its connections with markets and communities worldwide, opening up more possibilities for product innovation and ecosystem growth.

Beyond TOKEN2049: Pushing the Boundaries of Trading

While TOKEN2049 Singapore has come to an end, for Ourbit, this is just another milestone in connecting with traders worldwide and expanding its international footprint.

From its SuperCEX positioning to its Trade Everything vision, Ourbit remains focused on delivering more diverse and flexible trading options to users.

Moving forward, Ourbit will keep a close eye on global market trends, continue to refine the platform experience, explore more trading scenarios and deepen its ties with partners and the crypto community. Breaking boundaries, unlocking infinite possibilities.

Thank You, Singapore. See You at the Next Stop!

The two-day TOKEN2049 Singapore has ended, but every face-to-face conversation, every discussion about the future and every visitor to the Ourbit booth made this journey meaningful.

Ourbit extends its sincere thanks to all attendees, community members, partners, and team members who brought this event to life.

These connections are what make the future of blockchain so promising.

TOKEN2049 Singapore is a wrap, but the excitement continues. We look forward to meeting the global crypto community again soon.







About Ourbit

Ourbit is a crypto exchange built on the SuperCEX vision and the Trade Everything philosophy. It is dedicated to giving traders worldwide a more diverse, flexible and convenient digital asset trading experience. By continually exploring new trading frontiers and connecting the global crypto community, Ourbit is driving the next evolution of trading.

Contact details:

Ourbit media team

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