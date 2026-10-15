Onetrust Plans To Extend AI-Ready Governance To Workday Agent Passport Through Integration

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Planned integration will enable organizations to map controls, collect evidence, and maintain audit-ready records for Workday Agent Passport, helping move AI agent governance from policy to proof

ATLANTA, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneTrust, the AI-Ready Governance PlatformTM and a Workday Venture partner, today announced a planned integration with Workday, Inc., the enterprise AI platform for HR, finance, and IT. The planned integration will connect OneTrust with Workday Agent Passport, so organizations will have a repeatable way to organize the governance evidence that an independent auditor reviews for Agent Passport Stamps.

The integration builds on OneTrust's strategy of helping organizations govern data and AI through reusable controls and evidence across more than 50 frameworks, including GDPR, the EU AI Act, ISO 42001, and the NIST AI Risk Management Framework. Through Workday Agent Passport, organizations can extend their existing governance controls to the AI agents they build and deploy across HR, finance, and IT. For ISVs and joint customers, that means less duplicative work and a simpler path to meeting Agent Passport requirements without creating a separate compliance process.

As enterprises scale AI agents into the processes that touch people and money, they face growing pressure to show that those agents are governed, auditable, and compliant with emerging regulations and internal policies. Many governance requirements, including auditability, appropriate data use, and human oversight of high-stakes actions, depend on policy and architectural evidence that organizations may already maintain but struggle to connect directly to the agents they deploy.

Workday customers and partners building agents will be able to use OneTrust to map existing governance controls to Agent Passport requirements, collect and reuse evidence they already hold, run internal policy-confirmation workflows, and maintain audit-ready records.

"Workday has taken the lead in establishing a standards-based approach to trust in AI agents through Agent Passport," said Sriram Iyer, SVP & GM, AI Strategy & Products at OneTrust.“As companies scale AI, governance has to scale with it. By connecting the controls and evidence organizations already maintain to the agents they deploy across the business, we are helping them move from experimentation to real business outcomes faster, with governance built in. Together, we plan to help customers scale AI responsibly with the proof needed to meet governance and compliance requirements as they grow.”

The integration is expected to make OneTrust among the first assessors, extending what Workday customers can verify about an agent beyond security testing to the governance controls regulators and auditors ask about. Agent Passport brings signed assessments from security testing providers and auditors together in one place, so customers can see what has been verified about an agent, by whom, and to what standard, and set tenant policies accordingly.

"As AI agents take on work in payroll, HR, and finance, teams need to be able to back their decisions with evidence and audit-ready records," said Dean Arnold, VP of Workday AI Platform. "Agent Passport answers three questions about an agent: what has been verified, by whom, and to what standard. OneTrust's integration will give customers a practical way to organize the governance evidence behind those answers, and assess whether AI agents meet defined governance and compliance standards alongside independent security testing.”

Agent Passport remains available to Workday customers and partners regardless of which governance platforms, auditors, or testing providers they choose to work with. Any unreleased Workday services, features, or functions referenced in this release are not currently available, are subject to change at Workday's discretion, and may not be delivered as planned or at all.

To learn more about how OneTrust helps organizations accelerate AI delivery, govern AI with confidence, and operate AI at scale, visit the website.

About OneTrust

OneTrust, the AI-Ready Governance PlatformTM, enables innovation through the responsible use of data and AI. Trusted by thousands of companies, including over half of the Fortune 500, we help businesses govern well and move fast, turning responsible data use into a catalyst for growth. To learn more, follow OneTrust on LinkedIn or visit .

© 2026 OneTrust LLC. All rights reserved. OneTrust and the OneTrust logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of OneTrust LLC in the United States and other jurisdictions. Workday and Workday Agent Passport are trademarks of Workday, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

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