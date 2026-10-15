Dynatrace Names Carahsoft Public Sector Distributor Of The Year For 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Awarded for Contributions to Expanding Dynatrace's Public Sector Presence

RESTON, Va., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has been named 2026 Public Sector Distributor of the Year by Dynatrace, (NYSE: DT), a leading AI-powered observability platform. The award was presented directly to Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President, at the Carahsoft Conference & Collaboration Center in Reston, VA, and recognizes Carahsoft's exceptional contributions to growing Dynatrace's Public Sector partner ecosystem.

"Carahsoft has been an exceptional partner in helping Dynatrace expand our Public Sector presence and strengthen our partner ecosystem," said Mike DeLuca, VP of NORAM Partner Sales, at Dynatrace. "Over the past year, their ability to connect us with key reseller and systems integrator partners, execute collaborative demand generation campaigns and invest in partner enablement has significantly expanded our reach across the Public Sector market. We are pleased to recognize Carahsoft as our 2026 Public Sector Distributor of the Year and look forward to continuing our collaboration in helping Public Sector organizations modernize and secure their mission-critical environments."

As Dynatrace's Public Sector distributor since 2023, Carahsoft has continuously worked to expand Dynatrace's Public Sector partner ecosystem and drive demand for its offerings. In 2026, Carahsoft successfully enabled reseller and systems integrator partners, supported strategic go-to-market initiatives and accelerated the adoption of Dynatrace's observability and security solutions across Federal, State and Local Government agencies.

Throughout the year, Carahsoft supported Dynatrace with a broad range of impactful sales and marketing initiatives. These efforts included integrated event series focused on Dynatrace's solutions for Log Management and AI Observability, as well as their strategic technology alliance with ServiceNow. Carahsoft was also a sponsor of Dynatrace's flagship PERFORM conference, while Dynatrace participated as the premier sponsor of Carahsoft's Public Sector Reception at ServiceNow Knowledge and returned as an exhibitor sponsor at Carahsoft's DevSecOps Conference for the fourth consecutive year.

"We are honored to be recognized by Dynatrace as its 2026 Public Sector Distributor of the Year," said Natalie Gregory, Vice President, managing DevSecOps solutions at Carahsoft. "This award reflects the strength of our partnership and the dedication of our teams to expanding Dynatrace's Public Sector ecosystem through partner enablement, strategic collaboration and innovative go-to-market programs. Together with our reseller partners, Carahsoft and Dynatrace have helped Government agencies gain access to cutting-edge observability and security solutions that support their evolving mission requirements. We look forward to building on this momentum and continuing to deliver value to Dynatrace and our joint customers."

Dynatrace's solutions are available through Carahsoft's GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (571) 591-6250 or .... Explore Dynatrace's solutions here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator®for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .

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