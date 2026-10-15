Arianna Lopez Honored As The 2026 Goddard School Director Of The Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lopez serves as the executive director of The Goddard School of Skokie – Evanston/Wilmette, IL

Arianna Lopez, executive director of The Goddard School of Skokie – Evanston/Wilmette, IL, is the 2026 Goddard School Director of the Year.

Accolade recognizes a Goddard School director who exemplifies excellence in educational leadership through the consistent implementation of learning programs, mentorship of peers and faculty, collaboration within the Goddard School network and a clear commitment to ongoing professional growth.

Lopez has more than two decades of teaching and leadership experience and joined The Goddard School of Skokie – Evanston/Wilmette when it opened in 2016.

King of Prussia, PA, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goddard Systems, LLC (GSL), the manager of The Goddard School® franchise system, the nation's leading premium early childhood education provider, today announced the 2026 Goddard School Director of the Year is Arianna Lopez, executive director of The Goddard School of Skokie – Evanston/Wilmette, IL.

The Director of the Year award celebrates a Goddard School director who exemplifies excellence in educational leadership through the consistent implementation of learning programs, mentorship of peers and faculty, collaboration within the Goddard School network and a clear commitment to ongoing professional growth. The honoree fosters a positive school culture and drives quality outcomes for children, families and faculty.

“Arianna Lopez's outstanding leadership and steadfast commitment to The Goddard School's mission have made a lasting impact on her school community and exemplify the very best of our system,” said Darin Harris, CEO of GSL.“Arianna, like all Goddard School directors, plays an essential role in creating a supportive, nurturing environment where teachers can succeed and every child can grow into the best version of themselves. On behalf of our entire system, I am proud to recognize Arianna as the 2026 Goddard School Director of the Year.”

Lopez has more than two decades of teaching and leadership experience and joined The Goddard School of Skokie – Evanston/Wilmette when it opened in 2016. Her leadership has guided the school through a long history of successful quality assurance results, ensuring the school consistently upholds Goddard's stringent health and safety standards, and she has masterfully led every accreditation and renewal effort. Her impact extends far beyond the school's walls; she elevates the entire Chicago Goddard School market through mentorship, collaboration and a spirit of generosity, and she is frequently sought out by other schools for her expertise in process development, procedural guidance, quality assurance preparation and accreditation support.

“Arianna has been a cornerstone of our community from the day we opened our doors and is beloved by staff and families alike,” said Mary Fratini, owner of The Goddard School of Skokie – Evanston/Wilmette.“Whether supporting a teacher, welcoming a family or solving a challenge before anyone else has even seen it coming, she embodies the very best of The Goddard School. Arianna is not only an outstanding director, she is the heart of our school. Her leadership, character and commitment make her truly deserving of the Director of the Year award.”

Under Lopez's leadership, The Goddard School of Skokie – Evanston/Wilmette achieved Accreditation+ from the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC). NAEYC accreditation is a rigorous quality-improvement system that uses research-based standards to collaborate with early childhood education programs to recognize and drive quality improvement. Accreditation+ is the most distinguished and advanced level in NAEYC's new tiered accreditation model and recognizes an unwavering commitment to the highest standards of excellence in early childhood education. Additionally, the school is a member of The Goddard School's Circle of Excellence and President's Club, accolades earned by the top-performing Goddard Schools nationwide that meet stringent criteria measuring excellence in performance, quality of education and family experience.

Lopez holds a bachelor's degree in early childhood education and teaching from DePaul University and a master's degree in early childhood administration and leadership from Walden University. She also completed the McCormick Institute for Early Childhood's director leadership program and has served as a program ambassador within The Goddard School system.

Lopez is one of four Director of the Year finalists. The other three finalists are:



Kabrina Davidson, The Goddard School of Matthews, NC

Trish Koester, The Goddard School of Leander, TX Rachel Redding, The Goddard School of Swedesboro, NJ

For more information about The Goddard School, please visit GoddardSchool.com, and to learn about franchise opportunities, go to GoddardSchoolFranchise.com.

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ABOUT THE GODDARD SCHOOL ®

The Goddard School-the trusted leader in early childhood education-has partnered with families for nearly four decades to create joyful, supportive environments where children flourish. With a commitment to nurturing curiosity, character and a love of learning, The Goddard School fosters social, emotional and academic development to empower each child to grow into the best version of themselves.

The Goddard School's approach to education starts with a simple belief: children learn best when they are encouraged to explore their natural curiosity. Through its exclusive inquiry-based education program, Wonder of Learning®, children learn through hands-on discovery, while teachers thoughtfully build on their interests to create engaging, personalized classrooms. Supported by expert knowledge, data-driven insights and a deep understanding of child development, Wonder of Learning helps children build critical thinking and problem-solving skills while inspiring a lifelong love of learning.

The Goddard School serves almost 100,000 students from six weeks to six years old in 37 states and Washington, D.C. To learn more, visit GoddardSchool.com.

ABOUT GODDARD SYSTEMS, LLC

Established in 1988, Goddard Systems, LLC, is the manager of The Goddard School®franchise system. The Goddard School is the acknowledged leader in the premium early childcare and education market segment. Headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, The Goddard School has been consistently named one of the leading franchises in the United States by Entrepreneur (#68 in the 2026 Franchise 500 ) and one of the top franchise systems in worldwide sales by Franchise Times (#57 in the 2026 Top 400 ). Additionally, The Goddard School is included in Franchise Business Review's 2026 Top 200 Franchises, a recognition of the best franchise opportunities based solely on ratings and reviews provided directly by franchise owners. Goddard Systems currently licenses more than 690 Goddard School franchises that serve almost 100,000 students in 37 states and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit GoddardSchoolFranchise.com.

CONTACT: Joe Markle Goddard Systems, LLC 610-405-9569...