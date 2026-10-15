VALLOUREC SHOWCASES ITS VAM® PORTFOLIO AND THE EXTENSION OF ITS CLEANWELL® OFFER AT ADIPEC 2026

Meudon, France, October 15, 2026 – Vallourec, a world leader in premium seamless tubular solutions, will take part in ADIPEC 2026, the world's largest energy industry event, taking place from November 2 to 5, 2026, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. This year, Vallourec will showcase its VAM®offer, as well as its latest solutions designed to enhance performance, operational efficiency and support the energy transformation.

A world reference in the Oil and Gas industry since 1965, VAM® continues to set the standards for performance and reliability in the most demanding environments. The comprehensive portfolio of connections meets the requirements of oil and gas applications, as well as geothermal wells, hydrogen and carbon storage projects. Backed by global manufacturing capabilities, tailored services and cutting-edge R&D, the VAM® offer reflects Vallourec's expertise for complex energy projects.

At Vallourec's booth 3115, located in Hall 3 at ADIPEC 2026, visitors will be able to discover the VAM® 21, and VAM® HTTC connections, as well as Vallourec's solutions for unconventional applications, including VAM® SPRINT-TC designed to support the development of this major market in the Middle East. The Vallourec® Services offering, covering project engineering, on-site operational support and tube management, will also be presented.

ADIPEC 2026 will provide an opportunity to showcase, for the first time, the recently expanded CLEANWELL® range, Vallourec's dope-free solution. Designed to enhance operational efficiency while reducing the environmental impact, CLEANWELL® is now available on a wider portfolio, including the VAM TOP®connection.

Delphy, Vallourec's worldwide unique solution for underground hydrogen storage, will also be presented.

Jérôme Favre, Senior Vice President of the OCTG Services and Accessories Business Line, and Bertrand de Rotalier, Senior Vice President New Energies, Project Line Pipe and Process, will be on site to answer press inquiries.

To schedule a press meeting, please contact:

Raphaèle Quaranta, Head of Marketing Communications & Sales Support

Tél: +33 6 45 09 14 43

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About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec's pioneering spirit and cutting-edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 13,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works handin-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

For further information, please contact:



Press relations - Taddeo

Romain Grière

Tel: +33 (0)7 86 53 17 29

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