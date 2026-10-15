Shufti Launches AI Suite To Help Compliance Teams Build Verification Journeys, Run Checks From AI Assistants And Review AML Hits Faster

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Turn policy into no-code journeys, run KYC and AML checks from AI assistants, and triage every AML hit faster, with each AI output logged for audit

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shufti, a Glocal identity, AML, fraud and full compliance lifecycle platform serving 2,000+ clients, today launches its new AI Suite spanning its identity verification and compliance products. Built as an explainable intelligence layer across the entire identity lifecycle, the Shufti AI suite brings together Shufti Journey Builder, the AI Compliance Co-Pilot, and Model Context Protocol (MCP) integration for compliance teams in fintech, banking, digital assets, and iGaming.

The Shufti AI suite brings AI into the work compliance teams already do, helping reduce manual work across verification journeys, checks, and screening reviews. Teams can describe what they need in plain language, while the underlying checks, controls, and decisions remain within Shufti's platform.

Each part of the suite addresses a recurring problem. Verification policy lives in documents while the flow enforcing it lives in code, so every new market or rule change waits for an engineering release. Every new check means another integration, a custom interface, and weeks of build work. AML analysts lose hours clearing false positives, with one common name returning 140+ hits. Regulators expect AI in these decisions to be explainable and overseen by individuals, a principle the EU AI Act sets out in Article 14.

Journey Builder: No-Code Verification Journeys

With Shufti Journey Builder, compliance and product teams can build and update verification journeys on a visual, no-code canvas with 18+ verification services, then publish them through a single Shufti integration without waiting on engineering. Journeys route information by market, risk, fraud, and AML signals, or check result, with fallbacks when a check fails. For example, a team can build an onboarding flow for a specific market and set when additional KYC or manual review should be triggered.

Teams can also upload an AML or KYC policy and let Shufti AI draft the required journeys, with each draft validated and approved by an MLRO before it is saved. The preview runs the same logic as the live engine, so what teams test is what goes live. Engineering integrates once, and every published journey sits behind the same integration, so compliance can change flows without new code.

Shufti MCP: Verification Inside the AI Client

Shufti MCP, a Model Context Protocol server, gives AI assistants and agents access to 20+ tools across 13+ verification types, from KYC, KYB, and AML screening to eIDV, VideoIdent, and qualified e-Signature. Teams connect it to Claude, ChatGPT, or any MCP-compatible client with one URL and one OAuth handshake and run verification checks in plain language without building a custom UI.

Status polling and webhook signature validation are built in. Access is secured with OAuth 2.1 and PKCE, and credentials stay in memory for the session only, never written to disk.

AI Compliance Co-Pilot: First-Line Review for Every Hit

Shufti Compliance Co-Pilot reviews every AML screening hit raised across 4,000+ watchlists, 6M+ PEP records, and 215+ sanctions regimes before an analyst opens the queue. It compares each hit with the person searched and assigns one of five fixed statuses with written reasoning and a 0 to 100 confidence score.

This gives compliance teams an initial assessment with the reasoning behind it, which they can override, with each change logged. Every batch ends with a summary for the MLRO, who makes the final decision.

"Compliance teams cannot rely on AI they cannot audit," said Faryam Asif, CTO of Shufti . "That is why Shufti AI suite records how its results are reached, from the data and rules behind each journey decision to the reasoning behind each screening status and every change the team makes. Built in-house, the AI works strictly within approved controls. When it drafts a journey, it can only use Shufti's verification services, signals, and rules, so it never invents a check. It runs on the single platform and API teams already use, so there is no new vendor to add."

Across the AI suite, every output is recorded in one audit trail showing the path, data, and rules behind each decision, in line with regulations.

See the Shufti AI Work With Your Policy

Book a personalised demo at and bring your AML or KYC policy and recent screening cases to see how Shufti AI builds verification journeys, runs checks, and reviews AML hits.

Visit Shufti AI to explore the complete suite and learn more about its capabilities.

About Shufti

Shufti is a Glocal identity, AML, fraud, and compliance platform helping regulated organisations establish trust, detect fraud, and meet regulatory requirements across the customer lifecycle. Through a single platform and API built on fully owned core technology, Shufti brings together KYC, KYB, AML screening, transaction monitoring, age assurance, and fraud prevention, with deployment across cloud, sovereign cloud, and on-premises environments.

Shufti ranks #1 for Identity Verification and AML in the G2 Fall 2026 Grid Report, with 40+ badges across 12 categories, and holds SOC 2 and ISO 27001:2022 certifications alongside iBeta Level 3 conformance.

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