Dirt & Glitter Plant Show Brings Plants, Local Makers And A Little Sparkle To Atlantic Station Oct. 16-18

Three-day Atlanta plant show opens with a Friday VIP preview featuring early shopping and a drag show

- Steven Crafton-Karnes, Co-Founder of The Greenhouse SocialATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- From seasoned plant collectors searching for rare finds to beginners learning how to keep their first houseplant alive, Dirt & Glitter is creating a plant show for all experience levels.The Greenhouse Social is bringing the inaugural Dirt & Glitter Plant Show to Atlantic Station Oct. 16-18, taking over both floors of the former Forever 21 space for a weekend of plants, pride, shopping, art, food, drinks and entertainment.The weekend kicks off Friday, Oct. 16, from 6 to 10 p.m. with a VIP Party Preview. VIP guests get the first opportunity to shop the show, an exclusive swag bag, a live performance from Atlanta drag queen and plant mama Gigi Diamond, and a few extra surprises along the way. VIP admission is $35 and includes access to the show all weekend.General admission opens Saturday with a lineup of plant growers, shops, artists, makers and other local businesses. Expect everything from easy, beginner-friendly houseplants to rare collector finds, plus pots, botanical art, gifts and other plant-inspired goods.“The plants are what get people in the door, but the community is really what it's about,” said Steven Crafton-Karnes, co-founder of The Greenhouse Social.“Our customers become our friends, and our friends become our vendors. That happens all the time in the plant community. Dirt & Glitter is another chance to bring all of those people together, and hopefully introduce some new people to it too.”The vendor lineup will include numerous Georgia-based businesses, along with specialty growers and sellers traveling in from outside the state. That mix gives guests a chance to shop familiar local favorites, discover new businesses and find unique plants and products.Dirt & Glitter Plant Show Schedule:Friday, Oct. 16VIP Party Preview: 6-10 p.m.VIP admission: $35Saturday, Oct. 17VIP early entry: 9-10 a.m.General admission: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.Sunday, Oct. 18General admission: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.General admission tickets are $10. Advance ticket purchases are encouraged, and VIP tickets are limited. Tickets and additional event information are available through The Greenhouse Social website. Reporters interested in covering Dirt & Glitter or scheduling an interview with Steven Crafton-Karnes can contact Skylar Peterson at (774) 571-1357.###About The Greenhouse SocialThe Greenhouse Social is an Atlanta-area event company bringing people together through plants, creativity and community. The company produces plant markets, Plant Bingo and other social experiences throughout metro Atlanta, including its three annual At the Mill markets in Canton. Through its events, The Greenhouse Social works to create welcoming spaces for plant lovers, support independent vendors and help strengthen the communities surrounding them.

Skylar Peterson

Tempo Communications

+1 774-571-1357

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Dirt & Glitter Plant Show Brings Plants, Local Makers and a Little Sparkle to Atlantic Station Oct. 16-18 News Provided By Rhythm Communications October 15, 2026, 15:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail



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