KACVB Fall Meeting Brings Kentucky Tourism Leaders Together At Kentucky Lake

Kentucky Association of Convention & Visitors Bureaus

- Michelle AllenKENTUCKY LAKE, KY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tourism professionals from across the Commonwealth gathered September 16–18 for the Kentucky Association of Convention & Visitors Bureaus (KACVB ) Fall Meeting, bringing destination leaders together for three days of education, collaboration, networking, and an opportunity to experience the Kentucky Lake region.The meeting gave KACVB members opportunities to discuss issues and opportunities facing Kentucky's tourism industry while sharing ideas, challenges, and best practices with colleagues from communities across the state.Educational sessions covered topics especially relevant to Kentucky's convention and visitors bureaus and tourism commissions, including strengthening relationships with short-term rentals, restaurants, and campgrounds; lodging and short-term rental tax collection; understanding Kentucky's legislative process; and the opportunities and challenges of motorcoach tourism.Members also heard updates on Kentucky tourism and the Kentucky Sports Alliance and participated in KACVB's quarterly membership meeting.Beyond the educational sessions, attendees had opportunities to network and experience Kentucky Lake through a variety of recreational, hospitality, and destination activities. These experiences allowed members to see firsthand how the region leverages its natural assets, attractions, and local businesses to create memorable visitor experiences.The KACVB Fall Meeting generated an estimated $7,000 in direct economic impact for the Kentucky Lake area through lodging, dining, shopping and other visitor spending during the three-day gathering.“One of the greatest benefits of KACVB is the opportunity to bring tourism professionals together to learn from one another, share ideas and build relationships,” said Michelle Allen, President of KACVB.“Our quarterly meetings also allow us to experience another Kentucky destination through the eyes of a visitor. Kentucky Lake was a wonderful host, and our members came away with new ideas, stronger connections and an even greater appreciation for what this region has to offer.”Allen said the economic impact generated by the meeting is also a reminder of the importance of meetings and group travel to communities throughout Kentucky.“We talk every day about the economic impact of tourism in our own communities, so it is especially meaningful when KACVB can bring that same impact to one of our member destinations,” Allen said.“An estimated $7,000 generated during our time at Kentucky Lake is a great example of tourism dollars at work in a local community.”For host destination Kentucky Lake, the meeting also offered an opportunity to welcome tourism colleagues from across the Commonwealth and showcase the region.“We were so excited to welcome our KACVB friends to Kentucky Lake,” said Elena Blevins.“There's something special about bringing tourism professionals together to share ideas, learn from one another, and experience a destination firsthand. We were proud to showcase Kentucky Lake and our local businesses, and we hope everyone left with great memories and maybe even a few new ideas to take back to their communities.”KACVB extends its appreciation to Blevins and the Kentucky Lake tourism community for their hospitality and for welcoming tourism professionals from across the Commonwealth.The Kentucky Association of Convention & Visitors Bureaus supports Kentucky's destination marketing organizations through education, advocacy, professional development, collaboration, and networking.

Lori Saunders

Georgetown/Scott County Tourism

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KACVB Fall Meeting Brings Kentucky Tourism Leaders Together at Kentucky Lake News Provided By Georgetown/Scott County Tourism October 15, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry



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