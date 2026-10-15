H&W Global Dermatology CME Conference In Orlando Is Just Weeks Away

The H&W Global Dermatology CME Conference brings a global dermatology perspective to Orlando, FL November 12-15, 2026.

Educational program brings a global dermatology perspective to the Conrad Orlando at Evermore, November 12-15, 2026.

- Firas George Hougeir, MD, FAAD

VA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- After a successful premier last fall, Health & Wellness Global Alliance founders Firas George Hougeir, MD, FAAD and Jonathan Weiss, MD, FAAD are pleased to announce that the second H&W Global Dermatology CME Conference will be held November 12-15, 2026, at the Conrad Orlando at Evermore in Orlando, FL.

Intended to bring diverse perspectives to a North American audience, this year's event fosters education and dialogue to support collaboration, innovation, and advanced patient care in dermatology. In-depth scientific analysis and discussion of practical application of knowledge is suited for a range of healthcare professionals, including Board-certified dermatologists, as well as dermatology nurse practitioners, physician associates/assistants, and residents.

With an eye toward supporting the newest generation of dermatology care providers, this year's program features a unique Resident Scholar Program.“We are pleased to host eligible US-based residents at this year's program with no-cost registration, travel support, and free hotel accommodations,” says Dr. Hougeir.“This is a great opportunity for us to support emerging physicians by giving them access to some of the most influential thought-leaders in the dermatology space.” Details of the program are available online.

“Last year's conference provided an intimate setting in which attendees could truly interact and learn from our esteemed faculty while also networking with colleagues and having informative interactions with industry representatives. This year, we again seek to nurture interaction on a personal level. We welcome families to stay at the Conrad Orlando and explore all the fun activities nearby!” adds Dr. Weiss.

Registration is now open for healthcare professionals, and reservations can be made at the reduced rate in the room block at Conrad Orlando at Evermore.

The H&W Global Dermatology CME Conference is being jointly planned with Physician Resources, LLC and in alignment with ACCME accreditation standards for AMA PRA Category 1 creditTM. A current listing of world-renowned expert faculty is available online.

About the Health & Wellness Global Alliance

The Health & Wellness Global Alliance is dedicated to advancing dermatologic knowledge, fostering international collaboration, and supporting the education of healthcare professionals worldwide. We are committed to the global interchange of evidence-based science to improve patient care, promote innovation, and elevate the standard of dermatology across diverse communities. The H&W Global Dermatology CME Conference is the flagship program from the Alliance.

About Physician Resources, LLC

A medical communications company with more than two decades of experience in dermatology, Physician Resources offers market-leading content development, event planning, and strategic consulting services. We excel at healthcare professional engagement, society management, and thought leadership partnership development with a special focus on supporting non-profit organizations.

Paul Winnington

Physician Resources

+1 302-545-3770

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