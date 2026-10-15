The Mobile Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market Is Projected To Grow Rapidly At A 12.4% CAGR Until 2030

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Mobile Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market size

The Business Research Company's Mobile Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The mobile graphics processing unit (GPU) sector is experiencing impressive growth, fueled by advancements in mobile technology and increasing consumer demand for enhanced visual performance. These processors are becoming indispensable in delivering smooth graphics and efficient computing across various mobile applications. Let's explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional trends, and the future outlook for this rapidly evolving industry.

Mobile Graphics Processing Unit Market Size and Growth Forecast

The mobile GPU market has witnessed notable expansion in recent years. It is projected to increase from $13.98 billion in 2025 to $15.77 billion in 2026, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%. This surge can be linked to the growing penetration of smartphones, heightened interest in mobile gaming, the rising popularity of high-resolution displays, and the expanding use of graphics-heavy applications on mobile devices.

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Looking further ahead, the market is expected to reach $25.14 billion by 2030, maintaining a strong CAGR of 12.4%. This forecasted growth is supported by several factors, such as the rising need for AI acceleration on mobile platforms, the broader adoption of advanced mobile processors, increasing demand for real-time 3D rendering, improved mobile camera processing capabilities, and the shift toward power-efficient semiconductor technologies. Key trends anticipated to shape the market include the integration of sophisticated GPU architectures, emphasis on energy-efficient designs, growing use of heterogeneous computing frameworks, enhanced performance optimization for mobile operating systems, and a surge in demand for high-quality graphics rendering.

Understanding the Role of Mobile Graphics Processing Units

A mobile graphics processing unit is a specialized chip designed to handle graphics rendering, image processing, and visual computations within mobile devices. Working alongside the central processing unit (CPU), mobile GPUs accelerate various tasks such as gaming, video playback, 3D graphics, and artificial intelligence operations, all while minimizing the strain on the device's main processor. These GPUs are engineered to balance low power consumption with high performance, ensuring smooth graphical experiences on smartphones, tablets, and other mobile platforms.

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Key Drivers Boosting Mobile Graphics Processing Unit Market Expansion

One significant factor driving the mobile GPU market is the rapid rollout and expansion of 5G network infrastructure. As telecommunications providers continue to deploy 5G New Radio systems and upgrade their networks to enhance speed, coverage, and capacity, the demand for fast, low-latency connectivity rises. This advanced infrastructure supports mobile GPUs by enabling quicker data transfer, more efficient cloud-based processing, and better performance for graphics-intensive applications, including gaming and AI.

Supporting this, in December 2024, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) reported that the 5G New Radio population coverage in the United States increased from 91.0% in 2022 to 93.8% in 2023. This data highlights the ongoing expansion and densification of 5G networks, which in turn fuels the growth potential of the mobile graphics processing unit market.

Mobile Graphics Processing Unit Market Growth Across Regions

In 2025, Asia-Pacific was the largest market for mobile GPUs, demonstrating significant consumption and development. Moreover, this region is expected to continue leading in terms of growth rate throughout the forecast period. Other regions analyzed in the market report include South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on the market's expansion.

The 2026 edition of our market reports now delivers enhanced analytical coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, plus updated graphics and tables.

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The Mobile Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market Is Projected to Grow Rapidly at a 12.4% CAGR Until 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 15, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail



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