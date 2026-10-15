The Medical Device Structural Adhesives Market Is Projected To Grow Rapidly At A 9.8% CAGR Until 2030

Medical Device Structural Adhesives Market

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The Business Research Company's Medical Device Structural Adhesives Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The medical device structural adhesives market is becoming increasingly important as healthcare technologies advance and the demand for reliable and durable medical devices rises. These adhesives play a vital role in assembling complex devices by bonding various materials securely, ensuring both performance and patient safety. Let's explore the current market size, key growth drivers, leading regions, and emerging trends shaping this sector's future.

Current Market Size and Growth Outlook for Medical Device Structural Adhesives

The market for medical device structural adhesives has shown impressive growth in recent years. It is projected to expand from $1.6 billion in 2025 to $1.75 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. This surge historically stems from the increasing use of minimally invasive medical technologies, a rising need for robust device assemblies, and the growing integration of polymer and metal parts in healthcare equipment. Additional factors such as heightened focus on device reliability, patient safety, and demand for fluid-tight, permanent bonds have also contributed to this growth.

Looking ahead, the industry is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $2.55 billion by 2030 with an anticipated CAGR of 9.8%. Key contributors to this future growth include the rising adoption of advanced biocompatible adhesives, the proliferation of wearable and connected medical devices, and expanding development of implantable technologies. Moreover, demand for smaller, lightweight medical devices and the increasing use of automated adhesive application processes are fueling this expansion. Trends such as sterilization-resistant adhesives, low-outgassing formulations, fast-curing products, and bonding across different substrates are set to shape the market landscape.

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Understanding Medical Device Structural Adhesives and Their Applications

Medical device structural adhesives are specialized, high-performance bonding agents designed to permanently join different materials during medical device assembly. Their biocompatibility and ability to maintain bond strength through rigorous sterilization processes make them essential in medical manufacturing. These adhesives ensure structural integrity and fluid-tight sealing, which are critical for diagnostic tools, surgical instruments, implantable devices, drug delivery systems, and wearable health monitors. By supporting long-term durability and meeting strict regulatory standards, these adhesives contribute significantly to device reliability and patient safety throughout the healthcare industry.

Growth Momentum Driven by Rising Medical Device Demand

The increasing use of medical devices is a significant factor propelling the demand for structural adhesives in this sector. Medical devices-which include instruments, apparatuses, machines, and implants used for diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring-are in greater demand due to the rising incidence of chronic illnesses that require ongoing care. Structural adhesives provide the dependable bonding needed to manufacture durable, high-quality devices that comply with rigorous regulatory requirements.

For instance, data from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) highlights rapid innovation, with the number of Breakthrough Devices granted marketing approval rising from 179 in 2025 to 198 in 2026. Likewise, designations for Breakthrough Devices increased from 1,179 to 1,284 during the same period. This surge in cutting-edge medical technology development further drives the need for high-performance adhesives essential in assembling these advanced products.

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Regional Market Dynamics Highlight Asia-Pacific's Rapid Growth

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global medical device structural adhesives market, reflecting the region's well-established healthcare infrastructure and medical device manufacturing base. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. This rapid expansion is supported by increasing investments in healthcare, rising adoption of innovative medical devices, and growing industrialization in countries within the region.

The market report also covers other important geographies including South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market trends and opportunities.

Expanded capabilities in our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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The Medical Device Structural Adhesives Market Is Projected to Grow Rapidly at a 9.8% CAGR Until 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 15, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional



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