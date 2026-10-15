Woundscribe Unveils AI-Powered Wound Care App To Unlock Trustworthy Clinical AI At The Point Of Care

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WoundScribe moves beyond digital record-keeping to deliver on the promise of AI: efficient workflows, lower compliance risk, and better outcomes for patients.

- Dr. Lucian Feraru, WoundScribe AI CMO

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Lucian Feraru, Chief Medical Officer of WoundScribe, today unveiled the company's AI-powered wound care app at SAWC Fall 2026, bringing trustworthy clinical AI to the point of care, wherever that care happens.

"Wound care doesn't happen in one place," said Dr. Feraru. "On any given day, clinicians document at a desk, at the bedside, and on the road in a patient's home. If technology works in only one of those settings, people build workarounds. We designed the WoundScribe app to work the same way in all three, and to earn a clinician's trust in every one of them."

Clinical AI built around what clinicians say they need

Clinicians are adopting AI quickly, but on their own terms. In the American Medical Association's 2026 survey of nearly 1,700 physicians, 88% called robust safety validation critical to broader adoption, 86% cited data privacy, and 85% said they want to be consulted or directly involved in decisions about the AI their practice adopts. Globally, 68% of clinicians say automatic citation of sources would increase their confidence in clinical AI tools (Elsevier, Clinician of the Future 2025).

WoundScribe was designed around those expectations:

- Validated. Its clinical AI has been evaluated in peer-reviewed research.

- Transparent. The app shows where each detail in a note came from, so clinicians can check the AI's work.

- In the clinician's control. The AI drafts; the clinician reviews, edits, and signs every note.

- One app, one record. Six AI agents (ambient scribe, wound imaging, charting, coding, healing trajectory, and Pingoo for patient education) work on one wound record with one login, connected to the EMR a practice already uses.

"As a clinician, I work side by side with nurses, medical staff, and billing coders, and I've seen what happens when technology adds steps instead of removing them," said Dr. Feraru. "Their firsthand experience informed every screen. The goal was to deliver the full benefit of AI without the complexity and hurdles that came with EHRs."

The fourth generation of wound care software

WoundScribe describes its wound care app as the fourth generation of wound care software: a unified AI agentic platform that replaces the patchwork of separate scribing, imaging, coding, and patient education tools. The shift comes as AI tools multiply. In a 2026 survey of health system IT leaders, one in four reported managing four to seven AI vendors.

Science, reflected in the workflow

"The science behind WoundScribe has been tested in peer-reviewed work, and it is deeply satisfying to see it reflected in the actual workflow and user experience," said Shayan Mashatian, Founder and CEO of WoundScribe. "Good science only matters when it reaches the point of care. Now it's in the clinician's hand, wherever they are."

A free EMR, by design

WoundScribe is innovating its business model as well, to make clinical AI affordable and accessible. Its AI-powered wound care EMR is free, with unlimited users. With agentic pricing, practices pay only when they recruit an AI agent to draft a chart, with no per-seat fees, no add-on modules, and no monthly commitment. WoundScribe is also changing how clinical software is paid for. Its wound care EMR is free, with unlimited users and patient records and no per-seat fees, and includes built-in scheduling, check-in, claims, and referrals. "Storing and retrieving records is the simplest thing software does, so we stopped charging for it," said Mashatian. "Practices should pay for value, not access." Instead of licenses, tiers, and add-on modules, clinics use credits only when WoundScribe's AI agents draft a chart, with no monthly commitment. Because there is no migration or contract, a practice can run WoundScribe alongside its current EMR and decide based on its own patients.

Availability

The WoundScribe AI app is available now on the App Store. Clinicians can start for free at woundscribe, or see the app at SAWC Fall 2026, October 15 to 18 at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas.

New clients who register by October 31, 2026, receive 50 free credits, enough to generate 50 AI-Drafted patient visits notes.

About WoundScribe

WoundScribe AI is a unified multi-agent AI platform for wound care that combines imaging, ambient scribing, charting, coding, healing analytics, and patient education into one workflow. It serves wound care providers across clinics, hospitals, and mobile or home-based settings.

WoundScribe is built for wound care clinicians and leaders focused on reimbursement, compliance, and clinical outcomes.

WoundScribe's wound care software platform and its wound care aare is the fourth generation of wound care software: a unified AI agentic platform and clinical decision support system that brings imaging, scribing, charting, coding, healing analytics, and patient education into one wound record across clinic, bedside, and mobile care. Learn more at woundscribe.

Shayan Mashatian

WoundScribe AI Corp.

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WoundScribe Unveils AI-Powered Wound Care App to Unlock Trustworthy Clinical AI at the Point of Care News Provided By WoundScribe AI Corp. October 15, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Science



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