ACS Group Welcomes Fire Protection Engineer Porscha Silva

Porscha Silva, PE

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Advanced Consulting Solutions (ACS) Group, a leading fire protection engineering and life safety consultancy, has welcomed Porscha Silva, PE, to its growing team as a fire protection engineer.Silva brings more than seven years of fire protection engineering and consulting experience spanning the United States and South Korea. Her background includes fire alarm and suppression system design, life safety consulting, technical plan reviews, fire and egress modeling and work on multidisciplinary federal government projects.In her new role, Silva will support ACS Group on a range of fire protection and life safety projects while continuing to build her experience in consulting and project management. Since joining the firm, she has conducted technical reviews of fire alarm and suppression drawings, developed basis of design narratives and prepared technical reports for industrial manufacturing projects.“Porscha brings strong technical experience along with a clear drive to continue growing as a leader,” said James Taylor, P.E., Principal and CEO of ACS Group, LLC.“Her background and approach to her work make her a great addition to our team as we continue to strengthen the expertise we provide our clients.”Silva began her career with Jensen Hughes in Seoul, South Korea, where she performed fire and life safety plan reviews for Hyatt and Marriott properties throughout the Asia-Pacific region. She later joined Jacobs Korea, designing fire alarm and suppression systems and supporting federal government projects before returning to the United States.Fluent in Korean and English, Silva brings an international perspective shaped by her experience living and working in South Korea. She is also passionate about increasing the representation of women in technical engineering roles and creating an environment where younger engineers feel comfortable asking questions and developing their skills.“I'm passionate about helping increase the presence of women in technical roles and creating an environment where engineers feel comfortable asking questions and learning from one another,” Silva said.“I want to bring my experience to the team while supporting the growth and development of other engineers.”Silva earned a Bachelor of Science in fire protection engineering from the University of Maryland, College Park. She is a registered professional engineer in Nevada, California, Texas, Utah, Washington and Oregon.For more information about ACS Group, visit .ABOUT ADVANCED CONSULTING SOLUTIONS GROUPACS Group, LLC is a fire protection engineering and life safety consulting firm that provides tailored, code-compliant solutions to help mitigate risk in the built environment. The firm supports projects across a wide range of industries and stages, from early planning through completion, with a client-first approach and a commitment to technical excellence and responsive service. Headquartered in Las Vegas, ACS Group has offices in Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Boston, and Reno and works with owners, architects, engineers and contractors to help deliver safer, more secure projects. For more information, visit .

Sarah Thornton

Connected Communications

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ACS Group Welcomes Fire Protection Engineer Porscha Silva News Provided By Connected Communications October 15, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Emergency Services, Energy Industry



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