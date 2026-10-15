Knowtoyes Launches Development Application Tracker, Giving Contractors A Years-Long Head Start On New Projects

KnowToYes - Political Intelligence for Land Use

Ten North Carolina jurisdictions yielded 438 development filings in under three months; South Florida validated scale; Tracker open to subscribers nationwide

- Charlie Yokley, AICP, President and Co-Founder of KnowToYes

WAKE FOREST, NC, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- KnowToYes today launched the Development Application Tracker, a subscription service that provides site contractors, material suppliers, engineering firms, homebuilders and lenders with all new development applications filed in their counties of interest, often two to four years before the projects go out to bid.

Most contractors learn about a subdivision when the plans hit the street, at the same moment as every other bidder. By then the developer has an engineer, a budget, a site plan and usually a trusted contractor. The application that started the job had been public years earlier, spread across town portals, agendas and staff reports that each publish on their own calendar in their own system. The Tracker reads those records and generates one comprehensive list.

KnowToYes piloted the Tracker service this summer with a small group of companies across ten North Carolina jurisdictions. Between June 23 and Sept. 18, 2026, it captured 438 development filings and 118 board items. Of those filings, 214 were major site projects, at the early stages when nobody was competing for the work yet: pre-submittal meetings, technical review, preliminary subdivision and rezoning. The pilot compiled filings and data limited to North Carolina projects, so to validate that the approach scales, KnowToYes then also ran the Tracker in South Florida. Pilot response was strong enough that KnowToYes is now taking the Tracker straight to subscription.

"Site work is won on relationships, and the relationship starts the day the application is filed, not the day the plans go out," said Charlie Yokley, AICP, President and Co-Founder of KnowToYes. "I've spent more than two decades on every side of the entitlement table: for towns, for builders and as a consultant. At the application stage, the developer is being told what the site will cost to put in, and they have nobody to ask. That conversation only happens once, with whoever is there for it. The Tracker proactively puts you in that conversation."

Each entry in the Tracker is one project: compiling what was filed, where, by whom, which board has it and what that board did, with the applicant, the case number and a link to the town's own source document. Every entry is tagged major or minor site work, so a grading contractor reads subdivisions, not sign permits. Filings are added as each jurisdiction publishes them, and the Tracker never predicts whether a board will approve a project.

"A few days behind the town is still years ahead of the bid list," said Yokley.

KnowToYes' Development Application Tracker is delivered the way each organization needs it, from API access and weekly email updates to a password-protected web portal. Coverage is built with information from the counties each subscriber identifies. Contractors typically buy the counties they want to work in; suppliers and lenders buy the state. Prospective subscribers can enter their counties of interest at know-to-yes/development-tracker to request a quote.

The Tracker joins KnowToYes Municipal Monitoring and its report products, which read the public meeting record of 279 municipalities across 24 states as of Sept. 18, 2026.

KnowToYes is a municipal intelligence platform that converts fragmented public records into structured, machine- and human-readable data on how local government decisions actually get made. Learn more at know-to-yes.

Paul Williams

Medialine Communications

+1 310-569-0023

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KnowToYes Launches Development Application Tracker, Giving Contractors a Years-Long Head Start on New Projects News Provided By KnowToYES October 15, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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