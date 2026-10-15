Cellino Law Reminds Families And Drivers To Prioritize Pedestrian Safety This Halloween

With trick-or-treaters taking to neighborhood streets, the firm encourages families and motorists to take extra precautions.

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As families prepare for Halloween, Cellino Law is reminding parents, trick-or-treaters and drivers to take extra precautions on neighborhood roads, sidewalks and crosswalks.Halloween brings more children and families outside during evening hours, often while drivers are traveling through residential neighborhoods. Costumes, decreased visibility, increased pedestrian traffic and distractions can make it harder for drivers and pedestrians to see one another.“Halloween should be an exciting night for families, but it is also a night when drivers need to be especially aware of what is happening around them,” says Ross Cellino, attorney and founder at Cellino Law.“Children can be difficult to see after dark, and they may be more focused on getting to the next house than on traffic. Slowing down and paying close attention can make a real difference.”Cellino Law encourages families to make visibility a priority before heading out to trick-or-treat. Reflective tape or accessories can make costumes and treat bags easier for drivers to see, while flashlights and glow sticks can help children remain visible as daylight fades.Parents and guardians should also talk with children about where and how to cross the street before trick-or-treating begins. Families should use sidewalks and marked crosswalks whenever possible, avoid crossing between parked vehicles and make sure children do not unexpectedly enter the roadway.Adults supervising younger children should remain attentive to traffic and avoid distractions that could take their focus away from their surroundings.“Halloween is different from an ordinary evening because drivers may encounter groups of children in places and at times when they are not used to seeing heavy pedestrian traffic,” said Tim Cellino, personal injury attorney at Cellino Law.“Both drivers and families can help reduce that risk by staying alert, being predictable and making sure they can see and be seen.”Drivers can also take several precautions when traveling through neighborhoods on Halloween. Cellino Law encourages motorists to reduce their speed in residential areas, carefully check crosswalks and intersections, watch for children near parked cars and avoid distractions while driving. Drivers should never assume a child has seen an approaching vehicle or will wait before entering the street.Families should also remind older children who are trick-or-treating without an adult to stay with their group, follow a planned route and remain aware of traffic instead of looking at their phones while walking.If a pedestrian accident does occur, medical attention should come first. Families should also document what happened, keep available photos and records, obtain witness information when possible and avoid making assumptions about fault before the circumstances of the accident have been fully reviewed.Cellino Law represents people injured in pedestrian and motor vehicle accidents throughout New York. The firm can investigate an accident, preserve available evidence, review insurance coverage and help injured individuals and families understand the legal options that may be available.For more information about staying safe on the roads while trick-or-treating, read the full Cellino Law blog here.Cellino Law offers free consultations, and clients pay no fee unless the firm wins their case. For more information, visit or call 888-888-8888.

Christopher Elkins

Cellino Law

+1 888-888-8888

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Cellino Law reminds families and drivers to prioritize pedestrian safety this Halloween News Provided By Cellino Law October 15, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Insurance Industry, Law, Real Estate & Property Management



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