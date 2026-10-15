Alan-1 Brings Atari's Quantum Back To The Arcade With Quantum Recharged

Alan-1's Quantum Recharged

Fast-paced trackball gameplay, risk-based scoring, physical effects, and Major League eSports integration reimagine the Atari classic for modern arcades.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Alan-1, Inc. is bringing Atari 's classic Quantum concept back to the arcade with Quantum Recharged, a modern reimagining built around fast-paced trackball movement, precision gameplay, competitive scoring, and an immersive physical arcade experience.Quantum Recharged challenges players to maneuver through increasingly dangerous encounters using responsive trackball controls. Players draw loops around enemies with their trail to destroy them, making positioning, timing, and precision central to every run.The game expands on that core concept with new abilities designed to encourage faster, more aggressive play.Players can activate Quantum Surge with a dedicated button to increase movement speed and create larger, more ambitious loops around enemies. Strong Quantum Surge performance increases scoring potential through a risk-based multiplier system, creating a constant balance between survival and pushing for a higher score.When things get hectic, Dash provides a quick burst of movement to escape danger, reposition, and maintain momentum. An Entropy Bomb gives players an emergency option for clearing threats when the screen becomes overwhelmed. Additional pickups include Extra Entropy Bombs and Instant Surge, while bonus lives and bombs can be earned through score milestones.At its core, Quantum Recharged is built for competitive high-score play. Integrated Major League eSports (MLeS) allows players to track scores, compete on leaderboards and in tournaments, earn League Points, unlock achievements, and continue their progress across connected Alan-1 games.The experience extends beyond the screen through gameplay-activated cabinet features. LED side strip lighting and interactive cabinet lighting are paired with a pinball knocker, small and large shaker motors, and wind-effect fans to provide visual and physical feedback throughout gameplay.For operators, Quantum Recharged can be configured for either redemption or traditional non-redemption arcade play. Ticket redemption can be toggled on or off, giving locations flexibility in how the game operates.With precision trackball controls, loop-based combat, risk-driven scoring, new abilities, physical cabinet feedback, and connected competition through MLeS, Quantum Recharged brings Atari's Quantum concept into a new era of competitive arcade play.ABOUT ALAN-1Founded in 2017 and based in Tooele, Utah, Alan-1, Inc. creates modern arcade games and connected competitive gaming experiences. The company operates across game development and publishing, coin-op arcade manufacturing, and Major League eSports. Alan-1 is committed to building innovative, wholesome, and competitive arcade experiences that bring families, friends, and communities together through play.ABOUT ATARIAtari is an interactive entertainment company and an iconic gaming industry brand that transcends generations and audiences. The company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment, and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 400 unique games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids, Centipede, PONG, and RollerCoaster Tycoon. The Atari family of brands includes game developers Coatsink, Digital Eclipse, Early Morning Studios, Hipster Whale, Implicit Conversions, Infogrames, Nightdive Studios, Stormteller Games, and the community-based sites AtariAge and MobyGames. Visit us online at .Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN Code FR0010478248, Ticker ALATA) and OTC Pink Current (Ticker PONGF).©2026 Atari Interactive, Inc. Atari wordmark and logo are trademarks owned by Atari Interactive, Inc.

Rebecca Mijares

Alan-1

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Alan-1 Brings Atari's Quantum Back to the Arcade with Quantum Recharged News Provided By Alan-1, Inc. October 15, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Electronics Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.