Alan-1 Spins Up Black Widow Recharged For The Arcade

Alan-1's Black Widow Recharged arcade cabinet

Twin-stick controls, intense wave-based combat, power-ups, physical effects, and Major League eSports integration bring the Atari classic to modern arcades.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Alan-1, Inc. is bringing Atari 's classic twin-stick shooter back to the arcade with Black Widow Recharged, combining fast-paced combat and dual-joystick controls with modern neon visuals, power-ups, increasingly intense enemy waves, and competitive arcade play.Players take control of the Black Widow using dual joysticks, allowing them to move independently while firing in any direction. Across increasingly dangerous waves, players must eliminate swarms of insects, destroy eggs before they hatch, collect power-ups, and constantly reposition as new combinations of enemies fill the web.The egg mechanic adds another layer of strategy to each encounter. Players must decide when to focus on immediate threats and when to destroy eggs before they hatch and create additional danger. Distinct enemy types, including hornets, mosquitoes, wasps, and other insects, introduce different attack patterns that require players to adapt their strategy throughout a run.Challenge Waves introduce additional situations and objectives beyond standard survival gameplay, testing different player skills and adding variety as players progress.Multiple power-ups provide additional offensive and defensive options, giving players new ways to attack enemies and survive increasingly difficult waves.Black Widow Recharged supports both solo and two-player gameplay, allowing two players to compete or work together while chasing higher scores and learning how to prioritize threats across the web.Integrated Major League eSports (MLeS) brings connected competition to the experience. Players can track their scores, compete on leaderboards and in tournaments, earn League Points, unlock achievements, and continue their progress across connected Alan-1 games.The experience also extends beyond the screen. LED side strip lighting and interactive cabinet lighting react to gameplay, while gameplay-activated physical features including a pinball knocker, small and large shaker motors, and wind-effect fans provide additional feedback during play.For operators, Black Widow Recharged can be configured for either redemption or traditional non-redemption arcade play. Ticket redemption can be toggled on or off, giving locations flexibility in how the game operates.With its combination of dual-joystick controls, wave-based combat, strategic enemy management, Challenge Waves, power-ups, two-player gameplay, physical cabinet effects, and MLeS competition, Black Widow Recharged brings Atari's classic twin-stick arcade action to a new generation of players.ABOUT ALAN-1Founded in 2017 and based in Tooele, Utah, Alan-1, Inc. creates modern arcade games and connected competitive gaming experiences. The company operates across game development and publishing, coin-op arcade manufacturing, and Major League eSports. Alan-1 is committed to building innovative, wholesome, and competitive arcade experiences that bring families, friends, and communities together through play.ABOUT ATARIAtari is an interactive entertainment company and an iconic gaming industry brand that transcends generations and audiences. The company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment, and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 400 unique games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids, Centipede, PONG, and RollerCoaster Tycoon. The Atari family of brands includes game developers Coatsink, Digital Eclipse, Early Morning Studios, Hipster Whale, Implicit Conversions, Infogrames, Nightdive Studios, Stormteller Games, and the community-based sites AtariAge and MobyGames. Visit us online at .Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN Code FR0010478248, Ticker ALATA) and OTC Pink Current (Ticker PONGF).©2026 Atari Interactive, Inc. Atari wordmark and logo are trademarks owned by Atari Interactive, Inc.

Rebecca Mijares

Alan-1

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Alan-1 Spins Up Black Widow Recharged for the Arcade News Provided By Alan-1, Inc. October 15, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Electronics Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Technology



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