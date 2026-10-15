Alan-1 Hits The Ice With Turbo Curling: Arctic Rush

Turbo Curling: Arctic Rush brings fast-paced curling action to the arcade floor.

Physical curling meets digital arcade action in a new sports redemption experience built around skill, precision, and competition.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Alan-1, Inc. is bringing the strategy and precision of curling to the arcade with Turbo Curling: Arctic Rush, a physical and digital hybrid game where players actually slide a weighted curling stone before taking control of the action on screen.Each shot begins with the player physically sliding a curling stone down the cabinet's playfield toward the target. The game then transitions the throw into the digital portion of the experience, where players use dedicated sweep controls to influence how far and how straight the stone travels before coming to rest in the house.The goal is simple: get your stones as close to the button at the center of the house as possible. Getting there, however, requires players to balance throwing strength, direction, timing, and sweeping. Each of these elements influences the final position of the stone and the player's scoring opportunities.The physical curling stones use internal weight and bottom wheels to create a substantial sliding game piece designed specifically for the cabinet's play surface. Dual HD displays bridge the physical and digital portions of each shot while displaying gameplay, scoring, and competitive information.Players can compete Solo or head-to-head in VS mode, taking the ice as either the Mammoth or Polar Bear team. The Arctic Rush presentation features new characters, visuals, interface elements, announcer commentary, and curling-inspired player shouts including“Hurry,”“Hard,”“Woah,”“Yup,” and“Clean” as the stone travels toward the house.Built-in camera and local leaderboard features add another layer of player interaction and competition, encouraging repeat play as players chase higher scores and challenge others.Turbo Curling: Arctic Rush also incorporates ticket redemption directly into its skill-based gameplay. Strong throws and scoring performance are rewarded with tickets, giving operators a sports-based redemption experience centered around player precision and execution.By combining a physical skill game with digital gameplay, competitive scoring, dedicated sweep controls, camera features, leaderboards, and ticket redemption, Turbo Curling: Arctic Rush creates a curling experience built specifically for the arcade floor.About Alan-1Founded in 2017 and based in Tooele, Utah, Alan-1, Inc. creates modern arcade games and connected competitive gaming experiences. The company operates across game development and publishing, coin-op arcade manufacturing, and Major League eSports. Alan-1 is committed to building innovative, wholesome, and competitive arcade experiences that bring families, friends, and communities together through play.

Rebecca Mijares

Alan-1

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Alan-1 Hits the Ice with Turbo Curling: Arctic Rush News Provided By Alan-1, Inc. October 15, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Electronics Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Technology



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