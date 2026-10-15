Maharashtra FDA Bans Sale Of Loose Spices, Mandates Packaged Products To Curb Adulteration

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday prohibited the sale of loose and unpackaged spice powders and mixed spices across the state, introducing stricter norms on packaging, labelling, hygiene and quality control as part of a wider crackdown on food adulteration.

In an official order, Food Safety Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe instructed all entities involved in the production, processing, storage, transportation, distribution and sale of spices to adhere strictly to the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and related regulations.

The order covers a broad range of products, including turmeric, chilli, coriander, cumin, black pepper, cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, asafoetida, saffron, garam masala and other blended spices.

The directives apply to manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers, traders, e-commerce platforms, hotels, restaurants, caterers and institutional kitchens.

Under the new rules, spice powders and blended spices must be packed and sealed at the place of manufacture before being distributed or sold.

The FDA said the move is intended to improve traceability and reduce the risks of adulteration and contamination in the supply chain.

The regulator has also prescribed stricter labelling requirements. Packaged spices must clearly display details such as the product name, ingredients, manufacturer's information, FSSAI licence number, batch number, manufacturing or packing date, and use-by or best-before date, along with other mandatory declarations.

In addition, food businesses have been barred from making misleading claims regarding the purity, organic nature, natural composition or health benefits of their products without adequate substantiation.

The FDA said all businesses engaged in spice manufacturing or processing must possess a valid licence or registration from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), noting that a trade licence alone would not be sufficient to undertake spice manufacturing or grinding activities.

The order also mandates employee hygiene standards, medical fitness checks, food-handler training and implementation of a Food Safety Management System at relevant facilities.