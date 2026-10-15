President Murmu Accepts Union Minister L Murugan's Resignation

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu, as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has accepted the resignation of L. Murugan from the Union Council of Ministers, with immediate effect, under clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution of India, an official in the President's Secretariat said on Thursday.

Murugan, who was earlier serving as Minister of State (MoS) for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, had requested the Prime Minister to relieve him of his Ministerial post and let him quit his Rajya Sabha membership to dedicate himself full-time to strengthening the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

In a letter to Prime Minister Modi, Murugan had said that he wanted to return to grassroots politics and work alongside party workers across Tamil Nadu.

Referring to PM Modi's recent visit to Tamil Nadu, he said the public affection and enthusiasm he witnessed had reinforced his conviction that the BJP could achieve more in the state.

He pledged to devote his time and energy to preparing the party for the next Parliamentary elections.

"Now, I wish to return to the grassroots, stand with our karyakartas and dedicate myself full-time to strengthening the BJP in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections," Murugan wrote in the letter, shared on his official X account.

“Nation First. Party Next. Self Last," he added, reiterating what he described in his letter as the guiding principle of his political journey spanning nearly three decades in the ABVP and BJP.

Murugan said he intended to visit every village and street, meet people and help expand the party's presence throughout the state.

He expressed a desire to take PM Modi's message of inclusive development to every person and encourage families to participate in building a developed India.

Describing his service in the Union government as the greatest honour of his life, Murugan recalled his humble beginnings as the son of daily wage labourers.

"His parents, who also worked as cattle grazers, continued to lead a simple life in Konur village," he said.