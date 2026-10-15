Gujarat Food Unit Sealed Over Sauce-Like Food Product 2,000 Kg Of Stock Prohibited

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Oct 15 (IANS) The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has sealed a food manufacturing unit in the Behrampura area for producing a sauce-like food product resembling tomato ketchup without using tomatoes, and prohibited around 2,000 kg of finished products and raw materials.

The AMC's Food Safety Department took action against M J F FOOD, which manufactures a product sold under the name“Tasty Snack Touch Up”, after an inspection found discrepancies in its manufacturing process, labelling and documentation.

According to the department, the product was prepared using potato flakes and corn flour, along with sugar, salt, colour, acetic acid, preservatives and stabilisers.

No tomatoes were used at any stage of the manufacturing process, although the finished product resembled tomato ketchup in appearance and texture.

The department said the presentation of the product and its labelling were being examined because consumers could mistake it for a tomato-based product.

The product was reportedly being sold in 5 kg packs for Rs 100. The inspection also raised questions over the unit's FSSAI registration details.

"Registration number 2072605400039 was displayed at the premises, listing M J F FOOD at Survey Nos. 141/142/143, Plot No. 150 (part), Sub-plot No. 20, Lucky Estate, Pirana Sewage Farm Road, Behrampura, Ahmedabad," officials said.

The department said discrepancies had been noticed between the details displayed at the premises and those relating to the business unit, prompting further verification.

The product label listed water, vegetable pulp (10 per cent), stabilising agents (INS-1422 and INS-415), iodised salt, an acidity regulator (INS-260), red chilli powder, spices and condiments.

However, the unit failed to produce the requested purchase bills to verify the ingredients listed on the label and their actual use in the manufacturing process.

Following the inspection, the department sealed the unit and detained approximately 2,000 kg of finished products, potato powder and other raw materials, stopping their sale and distribution. A sample of the sauce was collected for laboratory testing.

"Further legal action will be taken based on the laboratory analysis report and the findings of the subsequent investigation," the department said.

The Food Safety Department has reiterated that food business operators must hold valid FSSAI licences or registrations, display the relevant details correctly, maintain purchase bills and other required records, and provide accurate information on product labels.