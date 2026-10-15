Digvijaya Singh Releases Theme Song For 930-Km Ujjain-Ayodhya Yatra Starting Oct 20

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Oct 15 (IANS) Veteran Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh on Thursday released the theme song of his proposed 'Satya Sanatan Swabhiman Yatra', a 930-km padyatra from Ujjain to Ayodhya scheduled to begin on October 20.

The yatra aims to promote the core values of Sanatan culture, including truth, compassion, service and social harmony, while raising awareness about the preservation of religious heritage and the need for transparency and accountability in religious institutions.

Addressing a press conference in Bhopal, Singh said the initiative was intended to take the fundamental ideals of Sanatan traditions to people along the route.

“The primary objective of the Satya Sanatan Swabhiman Yatra is to take the core ideals of Sanatan culture - truth, compassion, service and harmony - to every section of society,” he said.

The theme song invokes Lord Mahakal of Ujjain and Lord Ram of Ayodhya, linking the two religious centres through a message of faith, cultural identity and social harmony. Its lyrics emphasise truth, service, respect, compassion and knowledge.

The padyatra is scheduled to begin on October 20, coinciding with Vijayadashami.

The programme in Ujjain includes prayers at the Chintaman Ganesh and Mahakaleshwar temples, followed by a Parthiv Shivling worship programme and a community feast before the journey proceeds towards its next destinations.

The proposed route will cover several places in Madhya Pradesh, including Tarana, Shajapur, Sarangpur, Khujner, Chachauda, Aron, Ashoknagar and Chanderi, before entering Uttar Pradesh.

The yatra will subsequently pass through Talbehat and Orchha, home to the Ramraja Sarkar Temple, before proceeding through Jeron, Chirgaon, Orai, Kalpi, Kanpur Dehat, Lucknow Dehat and Barabanki towards Ayodhya.

The journey will connect three prominent religious destinations - Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Ramraja Sarkar Temple in Orchha and the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Explaining another key objective of the initiative, Singh said,“The yatra aims to strengthen social harmony and promote transparency and accountability in matters related to religious institutions and traditions.”

The organisers have appealed to young people, religious and cultural organisations and the general public to share the theme song and participate in the yatra.

Singh is also expected to interact with residents, farmers, devotees and representatives of different social groups during the journey.