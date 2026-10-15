Bangladesh: Another Awami League Leader Dies In Custody, Party Demands Independent Probe

MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, Oct 15 (IANS) As custodial deaths of Awami League members continue to rise in Bangladesh, another party leader died after falling ill while in custody at Gazipur District Jail, according to local media reports.

The deceased, 54-year-old Mobarak Hossain, convener of the Meghdubi East unit of the Awami League in Gazipur City Corporation, died on Tuesday night.

According to Gazipur District Jail Jailer Nur Mohammad Sohel, Mobarak complained of chest pain at approximately 9.50 p.m. on Tuesday and received preliminary treatment at the jail, Bangladeshi daily New Age reported.

“As his condition deteriorated, he was taken to Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital at about 10:00 pm, where the physician on duty declared him dead at about 10:30 pm,” the jailer said.

Jail authorities said that Mobarak had been in prison since August 16, following his arrest in a case registered under the country's Anti-Terrorism Act at Pubail police station.

His death comes amid a growing number of custodial deaths involving Awami League leaders in Bangladesh since the 2024 political upheaval.

On Thursday, the Awami League expressed grave concern over Mobarak's death in custody, alleging that he was repeatedly denied bail after being detained under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Citing reports of his arrest on August 15, 2026, under anti-terrorism legislation, the party said police had seized leaflets bearing the words“Sheikh Hasina will return, Bangladesh will smile,” along with mobile phones, while the case reportedly involved mourning-day posters, a political song and leaflet distribution.

Highlighting that bail was sought at six or seven hearings but repeatedly denied, the Awami League said his subsequent illness and death in custody raised serious concerns, while calling for an urgent and independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death

“What specific evidence justified his continued detention? What reasons were recorded for refusing bail? When did he become ill, what treatment did he receive, and was he referred promptly for appropriate hospital care?” it questioned.

Stressing that counterterrorism legislation must not be used to criminalise peaceful political expression, the Awami League said political leaflets, songs and commemorative posters alone do not constitute evidence of terrorism.

The party called on United Nations human rights mechanisms, international rights organisations, diplomatic missions and independent media to scrutinise this case and allegations of politically motivated detention in Bangladesh.