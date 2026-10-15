Scindia To Visit Guna Constituency From Oct 16 To 18, Launch Development Projects

MENAFN - IANS) Gwalior, Oct 15 (IANS) Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will visit his Guna Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh from October 16 to 18 to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for development projects, distribute benefits under government schemes and participate in public and social programmes.

During the three-day visit, Scindia will travel across Ashoknagar district, attending programmes related to infrastructure development, healthcare, skill development and public welfare.

According to a statement issued by Scindia's Communication department on Thursday, the Union Minister will participate in programmes in different Assembly constituencies and interact with local residents and community representatives.

On October 16, Scindia will offer prayers at the Lav-Kush Temple and Kareelamata Temple and attend a programme organised by the tribal community.

In Mungaoli, he will attend a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA), followed by a press briefing.

He will also distribute benefits under various government schemes to beneficiaries in Sahrai.

On October 17, Scindia will undertake public outreach activities in Chanderi and inspect the local hospital.

Scindia's schedule also includes a programme organised by the Lodhi community in Maholi and a village meeting in the Semarkhedi and Dhakoni areas.

In Ashoknagar, he will inaugurate a renovated post office, participate in the inauguration and foundation-laying ceremonies of development projects in Subhashganj, and hold an interaction with young people.

On October 18, the Union Minister will lay the foundation stone for a theme road and other projects related to the beautification of Ashoknagar city.

He will also lay the foundation stone for a skill development centre at the Government Law College.

Scindia will interact with Aapda Mitras, community volunteers trained in disaster response, and distribute disaster management kits to them.

He will also lay the foundation stone for a sewage treatment plant in Shadora.

The communication department said the visit would focus on the "progress of development works, public outreach and dialogue with local citizens".

Scindia's visit will cover development projects and public welfare initiatives in the constituency, along with meetings with local communities and reviews of regional requirements.