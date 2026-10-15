Delhi Metro Hosts Global Urban Mobility Leaders At Public Transport Association's Meet

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) hosted the Policy Board Meeting of the International Association of Public Transport (UITP), bringing together leaders, including 46 delegates, to deliberate on challenges in urban mobility, an official said on Thursday.

The foreign delegates, who represented 36 organisations from 19 countries, shared global insights on emerging trends and strategic priorities for urban mobility.

Speaking at the meeting, D. Thara, Secretary, Department of Capital Development, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, emphasised the need for human-centric, integrated public transport systems, safer pedestrian infrastructure and better utilisation of existing transport capacity.

She advocated adapting international best practices to Indian conditions, introducing dynamic scheduling, exploring non-fare box revenue opportunities and considering congestion charges to promote sustainable mobility.

Thara lauded DMRC's contribution to transforming urban mobility in Delhi, providing safe, reliable and efficient transport to millions of commuters, and acknowledged its pioneering role in metro rail development across India, setting benchmarks for other cities, said a statement issued by Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communications, DMRC.

Other dignitaries at the event included Gautier Brodeo, President, UITP; Lilli Matson, Deputy President, UITP; Mohamed Mezghani, Secretary General, UITP; and Vikas Kumar, Managing Director, DMRC.

The inaugural session featured a welcome address by DMRC MD Vikas Kumar, followed by an address by UITP President Brodeo, the statement said.

The UITP Policy Board is a key governance body responsible for determining the association's public transport policy positions and its Integrated Global Work Plan.

Its meetings provide a platform for public transport leaders to exchange perspectives, share international experiences and shape policy direction for the sector worldwide, the statement said.

Established in 1885 and headquartered in Brussels, UITP is the global association for public transport and sustainable urban mobility. It represents more than 2,000 member organisations across more than 100 countries, including public transport authorities, metro and rail operators, bus operators, industry suppliers, research institutions and mobility experts.

Hosting the international meeting provided an important opportunity for DMRC to showcase Delhi's achievements in urban mobility, strengthen international partnerships, facilitate the exchange of global best practices and contribute to shaping the future of sustainable and inclusive public transport, the statement said.