FII Institute And NHC Partner To Advance The Future Of Sustainable Urban Communities Ahead Of FII10

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RIYADH, October, 2026 – The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute today announced a strategic partnership with NHC, one of Saudi Arabia's leading real estate and urban development organizations, bringing together two institutions committed to shaping more sustainable, inclusive and prosperous communities.

The partnership reflects a shared ambition to advance innovative solutions that improve quality of life, strengthen urban resilience and support long-term economic growth.

Through FII Institute's global platform and NHC's expertise in large-scale housing and community development, the collaboration will foster dialogue and action on some of the most pressing challenges and opportunities facing cities of the future.

As a strategic partner, NHC will bring its industry expertise to FII platforms and engage with international investors, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and business leaders on connectivity, advanced manufacturing, innovation, and sustainable growth.

HRH Princess Dr. Maha bint Mishari bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, CEO of FII Institute, said:

“The future of cities will play a defining role in shaping economic opportunity, sustainability and human wellbeing. Through this partnership, FII Institute and NHC are creating a platform for meaningful dialogue and practical solutions that advance our shared mission of generating positive Impact on Humanity.”

Mohammad bin Saleh Albuty, CEO of NHC, said:

“Today, the real estate sector is a key investment driver, contributing directly to economic diversification and the growth of non-oil GDP. Our strategic partnership with FII Institute brings NHC together with international investors, policymakers and business leaders to exchange best practices and innovative solutions that create sustainable urban communities, raise urban development standards and accelerate the adoption of digital solutions. This reflects our commitment to building thriving destinations and improving quality of life, in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.”

About FII Institute:

The FII Institute is a global nonprofit foundation with an investment arm and one agenda: Impact on Humanity. Through its THINK, XCHANGE, and ACT pillars, the Institute fosters great ideas, empowers innovators, and invests in scalable solutions across critical sectors including AI and robotics, sustainability, healthcare, and education.